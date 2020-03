Mavericks close out their seventh straight game with a 14-10 win over Rockhurst.

James Booth scored three goals along with two assists on Sunday, 14 goals for the season so far. Jed Brummett contributed six goals, 16 overall. Goalie, Remmi Reeves snagged 11 saves.

The Mavs will hit the road for the remainder of March and will host CSU-Pueblo in April.