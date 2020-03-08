CMU Softball recover with 19 runs over Orrediggers

Maverick softball brought a completely different team to the diamond after Sunday's loss.

The Mavs put up four runs in the first inning alone. Ann Marie Torres, Camryn Mullen, Brooke Doumer and Jordyn Hays contributed home runs in the first three innings. On the mound, Paige Adair threw a 1-hitter, walked one and struck out two.

Mavs win, 11-0 in five innings.

In their second game, The Mavs took a 4-0 lead in the second then doubled their lead in the fourth. Torres and Ashley Bradford both snagged 2 hits and 2 RBI's Shae Mauser snagged a shutout win allowing, two walks and two strikeouts.

Mavs win, 8-0 in five innings.

Mavericks reclaim first place in RMAC, tied with Colorado Christian