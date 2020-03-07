CMU Women's Basketball win back-to-back RMAC Championship

Mavericks collect their second consecutive RMAC Championship Saturday night.

The Mavs were down by one point and the Griffins extended their lead by seven more but the Mavs closed the half on a 19-4 run.

The Griffins lead the third, 41-38 but The Mavs shot 60% from the field and caught a lead as many as12 points. The Mavs outscored the Griffins, 22-7 in the fourth.

Kylyn Rigsby led with 24 points, Daniella Turner with 19 and three steals.

Mavericks win, 60-48. Mavericks will get an automatic bid to the South Central Tournament. Their seed will be announced, Sunday, March 8.

Brandon, Turner and Sophie Anderson All-Tournament team. The Tournament MVP was named to Kylyn Rigsby.