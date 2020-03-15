District 51 asks student-athletes to not practice in groups

CHSAA and District 51 has asked parents and coaches to help support their decision and uphold the suspension in preventing the spread of COVID-19. In order to help, student-athletes should not practice or work out in groups. Coaches can be contacted for ways to continue to work on skills.

"We don't want our kids getting in groups whether it's social or team dinner. We're asking that our athletes just do individual conditioning. They can work on their fundamentals individually. If we don't do our part, our break will be longer and that's not something we want" says District 51 Athletic Director, Paul Cain.

*These guidelines are suggestions, not mandatory.

CHSA Guidelines:

- Coaches can contact student-participants by email, phone and social media regarding voluntary self- workouts, updates, etc.

- No physical contact, open-gyms, weight-lifting, off-site workouts with school coaches including volunteers, no-in season coach supervision of athletes on school grounds.

- No Sunday contact.

- No Esports pilot gaming will be conducted during the moratorium even from home sites as representatives of a school team.

District 51 guidelines:

- Do not organize team outings or gatherings such as dinners

- Do not run team conditioning or workouts

-Athletes can work out INDIVIDUALLY (not in a public place)