Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department - Movies Under The Stars

Useful Information

Location & Parking: On DS Rd, proceed west, just past the Glade Park Store. It is no longer necessary to park along the road. It is safer and more convenient to use the new parking lot, which is off the main road just west of the fire department building.

Grill open at 6:00 p.m.till the movie starts: offering burgers, hot dogs Polish sausage

Concession Stand open at 5:30 through movie intermission: pop, water, coffee, hot chocolate, candy, popcorn, nachos, chips, home baked items

NO ALCOHOL CONSUMPTION ALLOWED

Live Entertainment: 7:00 - 8:00 PM

Come early and make an evening of it.

Till movie time (dusk) there is local entertainment, a hayride, volleyball, food, and drawings for door prizes. Be sure to bring coats, and even a blanket (after dark we have cool mountain air), and lawn chairs. Some even bring sleeping bags for the kids to crawl into when it cools off. Be prepared for a big sunset and then lots of bright stars.

Pet Policy: Dogs and cats are allowed,as long as they are on leashes. The owners must be in control, and responsible for any clean up.

"Movies Under the Stars" is the main fundraiser for Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department. A sponsorship provides some advertisement and goodwill for your business or cause, and also goes toward vital firefighting and rescue services for the community.

Your support is appreciated!