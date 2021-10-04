EnginZyme demonstrates breakthrough piloting results, and opens the path to commercial scale

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnginZyme, a leading developer of cell-free biomanufacturing processes, has today announced the breakthrough result from piloting a process to manufacture a rare sugar, clearly demonstrating the scalability of their platform.

The pilot, which ran from April to August 2021, was designed to prove the feasibility of manufacturing at a commercial scale. The result showed that compared to fermentation processes, the space-time yields and product titers are significantly higher, thereby successfully demonstrating the potential for a highly cost-efficient process. This strengthens the promise of sustainable biomanufacturing of a multitude of products.

"We have reached an important breakthrough as we now can demonstrate our ability to design, create and validate a commercial process at a large scale," said CEO and co-founder Karim Engelmark Cassimjee. "Delivering these significant product volumes, already at our early stage of development, further strengthens our leadership position in the cell-free biomanufacturing field and is a major step towards using our technology broadly."

The low-calorie rare sugar, called kojibiose, is naturally present in honey. With its prebiotic properties and sugar-like flavour and texture, it is a powerful alternative to ordinary sugar. The kojibiose pilot was executed using enzymes discovered by Professor Tom Desmet of Ghent University combined with EnginZyme's technology platform at the Bio Base Europe Pilot Plant in Ghent, Belgium.

"The EnginZyme cell-free biomanufacturing technology is impressive, and we were extremely satisfied with the smooth scale-up and robust performance of the technology," said Muriel Dewilde of Bio Base Europe Pilot Plant.

EnginZyme was founded in 2014 with the vision to make the chemical industry green by unlocking the potential in enzymes. Its cell-free biomanufacturing platform is created through a best-in-class approach that combines the breadth and power of biology and the efficiencies of the chemical industry. By replacing traditional fossil-based manufacturing with a cell-free technology platform, EnginZyme seeks to play a key role in solving one of the fundamental challenges of our time - how to produce better, greener, and cheaper products that we use every day.

EnginZyme is recognized as a Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum and is backed by Sofinnova Partners, Industrifonden and SEB Greentech VC. To learn more, go to www.enginzyme.com

