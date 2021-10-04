Noodles & Company Celebrates Its Namesake Holiday - National Noodles Day - By Rewarding Guests With Exclusive Offers All Month Long The national fast-casual chain known for its freshly prepared noodle dishes is bringing guests even more convenience and value throughout October

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS), the national fast-casual brand known for serving globally-inspired noodle dishes, announced today that Noodles Rewards members will receive a 20% off reward that can be used on their entire order on Wednesday, Oct. 6, in celebration of National Noodles Day. To continue the celebration of its namesake holiday, Noodles & Company is giving all Rewards Members who redeem the National Noodles Day offer an additional 10% off reward that can be applied to all future orders placed throughout October.

Celebrate National Noodles Day at Noodles & Company on October 6!

"National Noodles Day is an opportunity to extend immense gratitude to our valued guests for their continued support, particularly during the past 18 months, which have been challenging in many ways, but have also reaffirmed that a bowl of Noodles has the ability to bring people together," said Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer at Noodles & Company. "We look forward to greeting and meeting guests throughout the month, whether they are dining with us in our restaurants or from the comfort of their homes."

Celebrate National Noodles Day at The Home of The Noodle.

National Noodles Day is Noodles & Company's biggest and proudest day of the year. Noodles & Company serves up noodle dishes like no other fast-casual restaurant in the nation. In fact, it's the only restaurant where you can conveniently order a variety of globally-inspired noodle dishes that are both delicious and freshly made at an amazing value. From Noodles & Company's classic dishes like Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, Spaghetti & Meatballs, and Penne Rosa, to its decadent 3-CheeseTortelloni Pastas, and light menu items like Cauliflower Rigatoni Fresca and fresh Zoodle dishes – there's a Noodles dish for everyone to enjoy.

Whether you are a loyal Noodles Rewards Member or a first-time guest, National Noodles Day is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to a delicious bowl of noodles at the home of the noodle.

Unlock Exclusive Member Benefits on National Noodles Day.

To unlock exclusive Rewards member pricing for the month of October, Noodles guests must register to become a Noodles Rewards member by Oct. 6. The 20% off National Noodles Day offer will automatically load into each Noodles Rewards account, followed by the 10% off reward once the National Noodles Day deal is redeemed on Oct. 6.

These exclusive member deals are available at participating Noodles & Company restaurants nationwide. Guests can find their local Noodles & Company restaurant by visiting noodles.com .

How to Sign Up.

Signing up for Noodles Rewards is fast and easy by downloading the Noodles Rewards app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or signing up online at noodles.com/rewards . In addition to ongoing exclusive member benefits, when guests sign up to be a Noodles Rewards Member, they will automatically unlock a free small entrée, redeemable after their first purchase just for joining Noodles Rewards.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members, Noodles was recently named one of America's Best Employers for Diversity Award 2021 by Forbes and also has been named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of "Loving Life" which begins by nourishing and inspiring every team member and guest who walks through the door. Noodles has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com .

Contact

Danielle Moore

press@noodles.com

Noodles & Company (PRNewsfoto/Noodles & Company)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Noodles & Company