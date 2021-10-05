ChromaDex, Inc. Discontinues Advertising Claims for Tru Niagen Dietary Supplement Following National Advertising Division Challenge

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a BBB National Programs National Advertising Division (NAD) challenge, brought as part of NAD's routine monitoring of national advertising for truth and transparency, the advertiser ChromaDex, Inc. permanently discontinued advertising claims regarding the performance benefits of its Tru Niagen dietary supplement.

The challenged claims included the express claim "increases energy," as well as this recent testimonial by former NFL star, Shannon Sharpe, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

"I've seen my energy levels go up, and I'm able to work out with the same intensity that I once did. I'm even crushing guys in their 20s and 30s at the gym. I was just tired. I didn't have that get up and go. Tru Niagen supercharges my cells and helps me refuel my tank."

During the proceeding, the advertiser informed NAD it had permanently discontinued the challenged claim and testimonial. Therefore, NAD did not review these claims on the merits.

Regarding future advertising, NAD advised ChromaDex to consider NAD precedent on the relevant ingredients of its product and ensure that its claims do not expressly state or imply performance benefits akin to those identified in NAD's inquiry without reliable supportive evidence.

