IEHP Partners with Special Needz Coffee to Honor Diversity Awareness

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is thrilled to partner with Special Needz Coffee (SNC) to honor both Diversity Awareness and National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

Special Needz Coffee Administrative Director and employee Zachary Hill at their location in Ontario, CA. IEHP is thrilled to partner with Special Needz Coffee to honor both Diversity Awareness and National Disability Employment Awareness Month!

SNC is a mobile coffee shop in Ontario, California, that provides work opportunities to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Nearly 95% of the staff at SNC identify as persons with disabilities.

"This is the first time IEHP has partnered with SNC, but it will not be the last," said Marisol Pilotin, IEHP Community Health Representative. "Every October, our Independent Living and Diversity Services teams organize informational workshops and trainings for our Team Members that highlight the importance of equity and inclusion. SNC is an incredible model of that, and the positive impacts on both their extraordinary employees and the community are undeniable."

The partnership includes the purchase and distribution of SNC coffee vouchers for IEHP Team Members (employees) who participate in various trainings and events throughout the month. Employees from SNC will also join the health plan as guest speakers at a virtual workshop titled, Social Inclusion for People with Disabilities.

"Partnering with IEHP during Diversity Awareness Month helps us fulfill our mission of raising awareness and empowering individuals with special needs and/or mental illnesses," said Mia Humphreys, SNC Administrative Director. "Special Needz Coffee and IEHP share the common goal of promoting acceptance of everyone's differences, whether they are based on racial, cultural, religious, or political beliefs, and, most importantly, their mental or physical abilities. We are both working toward providing individuals with special needs an equal opportunity to work at organizations that promote diversity and inclusivity."

SNC's mobile coffee shop sets up in Ontario at 2920 Inland Empire Blvd. Suite 108 (in the parking lot near the freeway). The shop is open to the public from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

"We're really looking forward to continuing our partnership with SNC beyond this month's celebration," said Jose Solorzano, IEHP Community Health Representative. "Diversity should be celebrated every day, and we really appreciate that SNC reminds adults with disabilities that, through challenges and differences, they are able to make a positive impact in this world."

To learn more about SNC, visit specialneedzcoffee.com.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 25th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.4 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,300 providers and nearly 2,500 Team Members. Through dynamic partnerships with Providers and Community Organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

