Oatey Co. Introduces Matte Black Shower Drain Finish, Offering Increased Design Versatility for Customers

The on-trend finish is available across the company's line of shower drains.

CLEVELAND, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, today announced the addition of a Matte Black strainer finish, offered across the company's collection of shower drains, such as its 130 Series and No Caulk drains.

Matte black remains popular among today’s modern homeowners, designers and installers, as it is a classic style finish that will continue to stand the test of time and complement all major design trends, including traditional, contemporary and modern aesthetics.

The sophisticated new finish enhances Oatey's robust range of shower drain offerings and allows for more design flexibility to meet customers' unique needs. Previously existing designer finish options, such as Oil Rubbed Bronze, Brushed Nickel and Stainless Steel, also continue to be available.

For customers looking to make a statement, a matte black drain brings a bold flair to the shower, creating a luxurious, spa-like feel that's ideal for both residential and hospitality applications.

The Matte Black finish is available in round and square strainer options. Availability may vary based drain compatibility. To learn more and explore a complete list of Oatey shower drain and finish availability, visit www.oatey.com or our Canadian website www.oatey.ca.

Oatey Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oatey Co.)

