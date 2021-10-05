Performance Systems Integration Voted a Top Workplace

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Systems Integration (PSI), has been recognized as a top workplace in Oregon and SW Washington in The Oregonian/OregonLive's annual competition, Top Workplace 2021—now in its 10th year.

Performance Systems Integration (PRNewsfoto/Performance Systems Integration)

All of the 119 employers selected as Top Workplaces for 2021 earned their spots based on an employee survey that asked participants to rate their employers on multiple aspects of workplace culture, from pay and benefits to company values, productivity and leadership.

"It is such a true pleasure to be associated with our team!" said PSI CEO, Travis Everton. "At PSI, we take care of our customers by taking care of our people. We strive to be the absolute best place to work in our industry, and we prove it every day in the way we communicate, support, and engage with our team."

As a leading provider of Fire & Life Safety services in the Pacific Northwest, PSI provides "single-point-of-management" compliance services and solutions for all fire protection and life safety needs. Collectively, the senior team at PSI has over 200 years of fire and life safety industry experience, and their highly qualified staff members and service technicians are carefully trained and certified to deliver the services clients need.

The PSI family includes: one Fire King division specializing in cylinder requalification and maintenance (western Washington); Carter's Fire Sprinkler Maintenance & Piping, Inc. (Oregon); OXARC (Washington, Idaho, Oregon); and R&T Hood (Washington). PSI continues to grow and is currently searching for new team members to join their dedicated staff. Visit www.psintegrated.com to learn more.

