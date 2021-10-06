Bosonic Boosts Advisory Board, Team To Bolster Continued Growth, Strategic Developments

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosonic Digital ("Bosonic"), a real-time and custodian agnostic clearing and settlement platform for digital assets, today announced the addition of three Senior Advisors and seven additions to its staff, bringing its team to 35, a 500% growth rate year-to-date.

The strategic hires across technology, product and business development, and sales are in place to support and scale up the growth trajectory for Bosonic due to increased demand for the critical infrastructure it provides to eliminate crypto counterparty credit and settlement risk.

"As we begin to engage in our largest capital raise to date, our bolstered team and advisory board puts us in a strong position to continue to disrupt the status quo and improve the experience for institutional participants in digital assets," said Tony Kiehn, President.

Advisory Board Strengthened

Three former State Street Executives join Mike Lempres, veteran strategist and board director, as Senior Advisors. Lempres currently Chairs board roles at Silvergate Bank and Revolut USA, as well as sits on the board at Coinbase Custody Trust and Bitstamp USA. He was formerly an Executive in Residence at a16z, the venture capital arm of Andreessen Horowitz dedicated to crypto investments. Prior to a16z, he was Chief Legal and Risk Officer at Coinbase.

Sean Gilman, Co-Founder of HC Tech, one of the largest global non-bank market makers and former CTO of State Street Currenex joins the Advisory Board, alongside Richard Farrell, Former Global Head of Sales at State Street and currently Managing Partner at a FinTech advisory boutique. Chad Parris, former CTO at State Street Currenex who now invests in and advises high growth FinTech companies, rounds out the Advisory team.

"The strategic counsel that our new Senior Advisors bring is essential to our plans and positioning as we continue to enter into strategic ventures and attract new partners to execute on our next phase of growth," said Rosario Ingargiola, CEO. "Bringing individuals with such pedigree on board is testament to their belief in our prospects and the critical role we play in building a sustainable crypto markets infrastructure."

In addition to deepening its Advisory Board, Bosonic has added seven team members across key facets of its business; including technology, to strengthen its proprietary technology stack and patent pending software. Former Senior Software Engineer at Cantor Fitzgerald and Citadel Ted Elkington joins as a Senior Engineer to the high frequency trading (HFT) team. Gaston Catta joins as Principal Engineer, DevOps and Systems bringing experience from General Atlantic, State Street and Teladoc. Leonardo Cardoso rounds out the technology hires as a Senior Software Engineer, also bringing HFT software and infrastructure credentials to the team, most recently at Kapital Trading. Messrs. Elkington, Catta and Cardoso report into CEO Ingargiola who oversees a team of 25 technologists and engineers.

Bosonic also named the following Senior Directors to its growing team: Uri Lerman in Project and Product Management, Joe Tuccio in Business Development and Jesse Bruno in Sales, bringing complementary skillsets to foster better client service and offerings and increase the breadth and depth of Bosonic's global client base which includes custodians, exchanges, brokerages, and market-makers.

Lerman, a former Managing Director at State Street Currenex was most recently a Broker Segment Manager at oneZero. Tuccio was most recently Global Head of Institutional FX at LPS Partners with prior roles as Managing Director at Nukkleus and Director at Noble Bank. Bruno was formerly a Director at Integral and Vice President at State Street Currenex. Messrs. Lerman, Tuccio and Bruno report into Ingargiola.

About Bosonic Digital

Bosonic is a Fintech platform that eliminates digital asset counterparty credit and settlement risk. The custodian-agnostic Bosonic Network™ provides cryptographic digitization of collateral, cross-custodian trading, payments transactions, cross-margining, trade netting, clearing, and settlement automation. With close to $10 billion in transactions processed, Bosonic's institutional client base includes custodians, exchanges, brokerages, and market-makers. Founded in 2016, Bosonic is based in San Francisco with a presence in London and Singapore and enjoys the backing of leading organizations and investors including Borderless Capital , Cowen , DMG Blockchain Solutions , Fidelity , Susquehanna and TransMarket Group .



Media Contact: Armel Leslie, Peaks Strategies, aleslie@peaksstrategies.com

View original content:

SOURCE Bosonic