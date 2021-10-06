cloudHQ Releases a New Way to Collect Emails in Google Docs

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- cloudHQ is a work productivity company focusing on email, and is based out of San Francisco, California. This morning, it announced the release of Export Emails to Google Docs by cloudHQ , a brand new solution available in the Google Chrome webstore marketplace.

Export Emails to Google Docs is Chrome extension that works right out of Gmail and lets you select the emails you want to export into Google Docs. This is designed to handle any kind of selection the client wants to export by: sender, keyword, date, or even a whole Gmail Label. The app can collect all the selected emails into a Google Doc that can be commented on and shared with a team.



Key Features Include:

Save individual email messages or multiple conversations to Google Docs Automatic continuous save of a Gmail Label to Google Docs All emails are saved as PDF documents to Google Drive and are organized by: sender, date, keyword, Gmail Label, and more All email attachments are saved as well

"There are many reasons why someone wants to save their emails in Google Docs," said Naomi Assaraf, CMO of cloudHQ.

"From the human resources department who's investigating an employee's email communications, to the legal industry while in legal discovery, or even the education industry where educators want to bring all parent email communications to parent-teacher conferences; we see the necessity of having an organized and shareable report of your emails in Google Docs."

Export Emails to Google Docs has a free basic plan that includes 10 email exports per month, or a Premium plan with an unlimited amount of email exports per month, along with a dedicated customer service team.

cloudHQ, LLC is located in San Francisco, California, with a distributed workforce of just under 10 people, all working remotely and are dedicated to creating helpful work productivity apps in order to keep everyone productive, one click at a time.

