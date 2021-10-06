Eisner Advisory Group Names 12 New Partners

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eisner Advisory Group LLC, one of the world's largest business consulting firms, announced that it has admitted 12 new partners effective October 1, 2021.

"We're proud to welcome these talented new partners, each of whom is an accomplished professional that has vast experience in helping clients effectively navigate a constantly evolving business landscape in order to grow and succeed," said Charly Weinstein, EisnerAmper CEO. "As our largest new partner class, and the first since our groundbreaking partnership with the TowerBrook Capital-led investor group, it demonstrates the unlimited growth potential for professionals pursuing a career at EisnerAmper."

Ramya Bala

Ramya is tax partner in the Financial Services Group, based in the New York City office. She has approximately 15 years of experience serving alternative investment clients. She provides tax advisory and compliance services to start-ups as well as to mature clients with U.S. and foreign operations. Ramya actively manages and offers solutions through technology and helped lead the creation of the firm's innovative Global Partnership Solution ("GPS") tax software. She also leads the firm's global tax right-shoring initiative.

Adrian Campelo

Adrian is a partner in the Corporate Finance Group, based in the New York City office. He has more than 20 years of experience in consulting, corporate finance, due diligence, litigation and valuation. He advises clients across diverse sectors with an emphasis on hedge funds, private equity funds, real estate, sports and entertainment. Through his depth and breadth of functional and industry experience, he provides value-added consulting solutions to client challenges.

Alexandra Colman

Alexandra is a tax partner based in the Iselin, New Jersey, office. She has approximately 15 years of experience advising clients on the tax implications of reorganizations, acquisitions, transfer pricing, doing business in new jurisdictions and ASC 740. She manages the compliance process and handles income tax audits for clients in a variety of industries including manufacturing, retail and distribution, technology, life sciences, pharma as well as start-up tech and internet-based companies.

Tami Davidman

Tami provides assurance services in the Financial Services Group, based in the New York City office. She has more than 15 years of experience advising alternative investment partnerships, private equity funds, and fund of funds across a variety of industries. Tami has significant experience in SEC reporting including quarterly and annual reporting, underwritten offerings, registration statements, and Sarbanes-Oxley rules and regulations.

Jessica Estrella

Jessica, based in the Iselin, New Jersey, office, provides assurance services. She has approximately 15 years of experience applying broad technical expertise in U.S. GAAP, U.S. GAAS, PCAOB standards including SEC rules and regulations and in leading assurance engagements of large, complex, multinational organizations. She is a member of the National Office of Professional Practice, playing a key role in audit methodology development and in liaising with the AICPA's Dynamic Audit Solution development team.

Harold Hess

Harold is a partner who provides private business services in the Private Business Services Group and is a member of the firm's Outsourced Finance and Accounting Practice, based in the New York City office. He has more than 20 years of experience performing assurance services and outsourced accounting and consulting for publicly and privately owned entities across various industries. His expertise also includes public offerings and other filings with the SEC and compliance with Section 404 of Sarbanes-Oxley.

Aaron Lerner

Aaron is a tax partner in the Real Estate Services Group, based in the New York City office. He has more than 15 years of experience providing tax compliance and advisory services to private equity real estate funds, commercial and residential real estate companies, hotels and condominiums. He also has experience structuring and negotiating complex sales, due diligence and acquisitions as well as providing tax compliance and reporting for REITs, real estate funds and operating entities.

Isaac Mansoura

Isaac provides assurance services in the Real Estate Services Group, based in the New York City office. He has more than 20 years of experience servicing the real estate industry, providing accounting and assurance services for a variety of real estate clients, including publicly traded REITs, private equity real estate funds, and commercial and residential real estate companies in operation or in development. In addition, he has served clients on various due diligence and special-purpose reporting engagements.

Barbara Peña

Barbara is a tax partner, based in the Iselin, New Jersey, office. She has 20 years of experience specializing in corporate and partnership tax compliance, tax provisions (ASC 740 and SSAP101), and consulting for large and mid-sized businesses. She serves domestic and multinational clients—both public and private—primarily in the manufacturing and distribution, life sciences, technology and insurance industries.

Edo Pollack

Edo is a partner the Financial Services Group and the partner-in-charge of the Israel office. He has more than 15 years of experience providing services to both the commercial and financial services sectors. He specializes in the taxation of venture capital, private equity and hedge funds. He also provides guidance to the underlying portfolio companies, from start-ups to growth companies. Edo advises clients as they raise capital, structure their investments and navigate the complexities of U.S. tax compliance.

Robert Reilly

Robert provides assurance services in the Manufacturing and Distribution Group and the Pension Services Group, based in the Iselin, New Jersey, office. He is also co-leader of the Consumer Products Group. He has more than 25 years of experience providing services to clients in the consumer products, manufacturing and distribution, franchising, automotive and technology industries. As a member of the Pension Services Group, he serves clients with defined benefit and defined contribution plans.

Richard Stepler

Richard is a partner in the Private Business Services Group and leader of the Oil and Gas Services Group, based in the Dallas, Texas, office. He has more than 10 years of experience providing tax compliance, planning and advisory services as well as advising clients in the private equity, manufacturing and distribution, and technology industries. He oversees the planning and execution of strategies to maximize the tax efficiency of corporate and family-owned structures.

