IDrive® Compute Places 1st in VPSBenchmark's Best VPS Hosting Under $40 Rankings

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDrive Compute , a high-performance VPS hosting solution with a network of over 20 edge computing locations, has been chosen as the best performing VPS solution under $40 for 2021 by VPSBenchmarks .

VPSBenchmarks in the previous twelve months leading up to September 2021, evaluated 26 VPS hosting providers based on CPU power, network performance, disk speed, web performance, and performance stability, with IDrive® Compute finishing in 1st place in multiple categories for the Shared CPU plan with 4 cores, 8GB memory, and 160GB storage space.

IDrive® Compute's VPS infrastructure allows users to accommodate computing projects of any size. The service lets businesses and developers run projects with little latency, manage multiple virtual machines, take real-time snapshots, schedule backups for the instances, and add more space to them via block-storage.

Users have the ability to spin up a virtual instance almost instantly, allowing for low latency and faster connectivity to run workloads of any scale through a distributed edge network. The instances are customizable depending on need, as users can decide CPU size, pick an appropriate Linux distribution, and take advantage of add-ons such as enabling backup and private IP functionalities.

IDrive® Compute offers pay-as-you-use pricing with on-demand scalability, which lets businesses scale their computing infrastructure at any time as needed. Pricing remains consistent for every edge location, with no hidden charges for specific regions.

As international demand has grown for a high-performance VPS solution, IDrive® Compute has expanded globally by adding a data center in Dublin, Ireland, ensuring a faster response for European users. IDrive selected Ireland as its next data center location for IDrive® Compute due to the country's renewable energy supply as well as low-cost availability of cooling options.

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®,RemotePC™ and IBackup.

