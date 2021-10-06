Mercy Board Names New President and CEO

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Mackin has been named the new president and chief executive officer, and also a member of the board of directors, for Mercy ̶ a highly integrated, multi-state health care system with a nearly 200-year-old heritage.

Steve Mackin, left, incoming new president and CEO of Mercy, and Lynn Britton, who has steered Mercy's vision and mission for the past 13 years

"Years ago, following in the footsteps of the Sisters of Mercy, we carefully designed a succession plan to make sure that the next president and CEO would have the knowledge, experience and heart to serve our co-workers, patients and communities," said Lynn Britton, Mercy's president and CEO for the past 13 years. "Steve was selected from our senior leadership team, and I know he will lead Mercy into an even brighter future with strategies in place that will make health care more accessible for all."

Over the coming months, Britton and Mackin will work side by side, spending time in Mercy communities and listening to the opportunities and needs from co-workers, local boards and the people Mercy serves.

On April 1, 2022, Mackin will officially become president and CEO, and Britton will take the lead as executive chair of Mercy's board of directors. David C. Pratt, current board chair, has dedicated nearly three decades of vital service to Mercy's board and will continue to serve as a board member once the leadership transition is complete.

Britton, who was named Mercy's CEO in 2009, has led Mercy through many pivotal moments, including the devastating loss of Mercy's Joplin hospital in 2011 to an EF5 tornado, the rebuilding of the new hospital, opening the world's first virtual care center and most recently, a pandemic in which Mercy was well positioned with a virtual care system already in place. Britton was also instrumental in standing up Mercy's very successful supply chain operation, as well as advancing Mercy's early decision to invest in an integrated electronic health record, unifying Mercy's brand across hundreds of locations and expanding care to the underserved.

"I have had the privilege and honor to serve under Lynn and learn servant leadership firsthand," said Mackin. "I am humbled by the board's decision and I will work diligently to serve our co-workers, patients and communities in a way that reflects our Sisters' legacy – a bias for action, dignity, hospitality, right relationships and fullness for life."

Mackin spent nearly 20 years in senior leadership positions at Cancer Treatment Centers of America before coming to Mercy where he led Mercy's largest hospital and operations in the eastern Missouri region. Mackin is a member of Mercy's senior leadership team and has also been responsible for Mercy's strategic ventures with other health care organizations.

"In addition to a robust succession plan, Mercy is very intentional about mapping out new strategies and innovations in health care," said Britton. "Today, we are fully engaged with Mercy's Strategy 2025 which will continue to transform health care, so we get it right for the people we serve. As a member of our senior leadership team, Steve played an integral part in the design of this strategy and I am confident he and our entire Mercy team will continue to innovate new ways of providing compassionate care and exceptional service to our communities and patients, just as our Sisters envisioned for Mercy."

Mercy, named one of the top five large U.S. health systems for four consecutive years by IBM Watson Health, serves millions annually. Mercy is one of the nation's most highly integrated, multi-state health care systems, including more than 40 acute care, managed and specialty (heart, children's, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, convenient urgent care locations, imaging centers and pharmacies. Mercy has 900 physician practices and outpatient facilities, more than 4,000 Mercy Clinic physicians and advanced practitioners and 40,000-plus co-workers serving patients and families across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. In addition, Mercy's IT division, Mercy Technology Services, and Mercy Virtual commercially serve providers and patients from coast to coast.

