Vectoredge introduces Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) Platform

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Most businesses invest in authentication when building out their IAM solutions because it is easier to implement and provides a critical layer of security. By contrast, entitlements can be notoriously complex, leading to excessive permission sprawls, misconfigurations, and those with low-security clearance having access to highly sensitive data. The challenge is even greater in the age of the cloud, due to the diversity among applications and platforms and the general lack of standardization between them. This ultimately leaves businesses more exposed to both external and inside security threats.

Gartner predicts: "By 2024, organizations running cloud infrastructure services will suffer a minimum of 2,300 violations of least privilege policies, per account, every year."

Key Findings by Gartner:-

All cloud infrastructure users are super users, with privileged access to resources, service and management entitlements that, if used inappropriately, could cause considerable disruption to businesses. In IaaS and PaaS environments, managing access entitlements is solely the client's responsibility. As cloud providers add more services, the average number of distinct entitlements has surpassed 5,000. These many entitlements are difficult to manage using traditional IAM methods like static policy and role-based access control (RBAC). Most IaaS entitlements are unnecessary. More than 95% of IaaS accounts use less than 3% of their entitlements, greatly increasing the attack surface for account compromise.

Managing cloud infrastructure entitlements is becoming more difficult due to their rapid growth in number and complexity, which is exacerbated further by multicloud, where entitlements are defined and configured inconsistently. Traditional PAM and IGA solutions have not adequately addressed the need to manage entitlements that are extremely granular and dynamic.

This is where Vectoredge's CIEM fills the gap. Vectoredge brings a comprehensive approach to identity and access management that streamlines the tracking and security of roles, groups, entitlements and assets.

Four pillars of our solutions

Visibility of Entitlements through the discovery of access paths Rightsizing of Permissions by detecting dormant entitlements Advanced Analytics for recommendation and execution of autonomous actions Compliance Automation covering Advance Identity security posture management

