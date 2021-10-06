World Vision Unveils 2021 Holiday Gift Catalog Featuring Handcrafted Gifts Inspired By A Historic Lineup Of Celebrity Supporters

The diverse slate of stars, led by actress and author Patricia Heaton, are helping spread joy this Christmas with unique gifts that change lives in the 100 countries where World Vision works

SEATTLE, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A star-studded group of actors, interior designers, authors and singers announce their support this holiday season for World Vision's work around the globe equipping people to rebuild in the wake of disasters and helping empower communities to lift themselves out of poverty and stay safe in the era of COVID-19.

Each celebrity lent their unique style to the Celebrity-Designed Artisan-Made hand-crafted gift collection featured in the 2021 World Vision Gift Catalog. This is the largest group of celebrity supporters since the Catalog's inception in 1996 and include:

The handcrafted gifts are made by fair-trade artisans in countries like India, Vietnam and Tanzania, who receive fair wages, a safe place to work, business development training and opportunities to build long-term business relationships in their communities.

"The 'Wrapped in Hope' scarf symbolizes the hope that this season will bring families and communities around the world as we gather together again," said Patricia Heaton. "Handcrafted from artisans in Vietnam, this beautiful silk scarf represents the change World Vision can bring to men, women and children around the globe." (Free with $100 donation to the World Vision Fund.)

"The 'These Three Remain' bracelet is a wonderful reminder of the lasting change we can all make in the world. I was inspired by the artisans in India who, despite great obstacles, are lifting themselves out of poverty and supporting their communities." said Melissa Joan Hart (Free with a $100 donation to the World Vision Fund.)

"Give a gift this holiday season that also supports families around the world with the 'Circle of Strength' upcycled coasters," said Breegan Jane (Free with a $75 donation to the World Vision Fund). "The traditional coiling technique brings papyrus and recycled flour and sugar sacks together for a beautiful interwoven finish."

Kristoffer Polaha said, "The cords in the 'Further Together' bracelets ($30 donation) are a physical token of the commitment I've made to support other fathers and sons around the world through my partnership with World Vision."

Proceeds from the handcrafted gifts in the catalog go to the World Vision Fund, which addresses specific, urgent needs in World Vision's humanitarian work that empower people out of poverty. This year's catalog also includesfood kits to help families here in the U.S. NFL player and World Vision supporter, Kelvin Beachum Jr., encourages shoppers to consider giving, "so parents don't have to make the tough choice between electricity and dinner for their kids."

Launched in 1996, the World Vision Gift Catalog features hundreds of life-changing items, ranging in price from $10 to $15,000, including handmade gifts, livestock, water filtration systems, economic empowerment services, access to medicine, clothing, school supplies and more. In fiscal year 2020, 135,000 people donated more than 265,000 items from the Gift Catalog to help people around the world.

Shoppers can give gifts in a loved one's name and choose to send a personalized card describing the gift and its impact. To order from World Vision's Gift Catalog visit www.worldvision.org or call 1-855-WV-GIFTS (1-855-984-4387).

About the World Vision Gift Catalog

Since 1996, the World Vision Gift Catalog has given people the opportunity to better the lives of children, adults and communities in the U.S. and around the world through hundreds of gifts in all different areas of need: clean water, food, education, sexual exploitation, job training and others. To order from World Vision's Gift Catalog, visit www.worldvision.org or call toll-free at 1-855-WV-GIFTS.

About World Vision

World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization dedicated to working with children, families and their communities worldwide to reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice. World Vision serves all people regardless of religion, race, ethnicity or gender. For more information, please visit www.worldvision.org or follow on Twitter @WorldVisionUSA

