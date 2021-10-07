Bindi Irwin's message to COP26: "I witness the harm that climate change has on our wildlife"

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To stress the extreme urgency and add pressure on global politicians at the COP26 Climate Change Conference, Bindi Irwin now sends a message to remind leaders about the Australian bushfires in 2020. The message was released together with hundreds of testimonial videos from young people around the world, each telling a story about how climate change affects their lives. Behind the initiative is the Climate AID World Forum, by The Perfect World Foundation, which channels the voices of the youth and mobilises them to pressure the politicians to stop talking and start acting.

I stand with the Climate AID World Forum, says Bindi Irwin .

Bindi Irwin, daughter of conservationist Steve Irwin, now sends a message to put pressure on the leaders of the COP26 Climate Change Conference by reminding them about the Australian bushfires in 2020 and the importance of getting more people involved in understanding the effects of climate change.

It is important to get more people involved to understand the effects and drastic consequences of climate change across the world. As a passionate wildlife conservationist, I witness the harm that climate change has on our wildlife and wild places every day, says Bindi in the message.

Bindi also highlighted her worries about wildlife around the world and how rising temperatures are causing detrimental effects to the ecosystems and habitats, altering their living conditions and making it challenging for them to thrive in the wild as they are supposed to.

The heart-breaking reality of climate change is that it threatens life and our natural environment every single day, says Bindi.

Bindi´s message was sent to leaders at the COP26 Climate Change Conference, together with hundreds of testimonial videos by young people around the world, each telling a story about how climate change affects their own lives. Another message is from Jóna Pétursdóttir, 26 years old from Iceland, who talks about disappearing glaciers and extensive wildfires due to droughts in her country. Samuel Schimmel, 21 years old from Alaska, also brings up how climate changes are negatively impacting the way animals are interacting with people in his region.

The whales come later every year, the walrus doesn't come at all, our seals are sick and our salmon is getting smaller, says Samuel Schimmel , 21 years old from Alaska , in his message.

The testimonial videos are an initiative from the Swedish non-profit organization, The Perfect World Foundation, to stress the extreme urgency and add pressure to global politicians and the COP26 Climate Change Conference to stop talking and start acting. The Perfect World Foundation's climate initiative goes by the name Climate AID World Forum.

Young people all around the world are anxious about the reality of a bleak future. They have – by all rights – lost trust in the promises of their governments, global politicians, and the UN. The future of the young generation is at stake. The Perfect World Foundation and Climate AID World Forum are teaming up with non-profit organizations around the world to channel the voices of the youth and to mobilize them to pressure our politicians to act, says Ragnhild Jacobsson , CEO, and co-founder of The Perfect World Foundation.

New messages from young voices will be sent regularly from The Perfect World Foundation to the leaders who will participate during COP 26. A selection of messages can be seen today at Climate AID World Forum and The Perfect World Foundation's website.

I am so proud to stand with the Climate AID World Forum and support them in their mission to help influence global change for climate sustainability, says Bindi.

