Cartus Names Masters Cup Winners at 21st Annual Global Network Conference

DANBURY, Conn., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartus Corporation recently hosted its 21st annual Global Network Conference, held virtually from October 4-14, 2021. The annual event recognizes extraordinary achievements by Network members in serving Cartus' customers and clients worldwide. At the virtual event, Cartus awarded the Masters Cup—the highest honor within the Cartus Global Network—to two companies: National Corporate Housing of Greenwood Village, Colorado, USA in the "All Things Home-Related" category and Writer Relocations of Mumbai, India in the "All Things Moving" category.

"At Cartus we come to work every day to deliver outstanding service to both our clients and their relocating employees, and our partners have made that same commitment, which is why they have been selected as a valued member of the Cartus global supply chain network," said Katrina Helmkamp, President and CEO of Cartus. "When it comes to demonstrating true partnership with Cartus and delivering exceptional support to relocating families, this year's recipients of the Cartus Masters Cup are leaders in their field. Congratulations once again to National Corporate Housing and Writer Relocations."

This year's conference, which encompassed the concept of "Shaping the Future Together"—began with an introduction from Katrina Helmkamp and Eric Barnes, CFO and Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Management. Barnes announced the winners of the 2021 Global Citizenship Award that recognizes companies who have gone above and beyond in the fields of diversity, equity, and inclusion, global citizenship, or sustainability. Winners were as follows:

Jamie Maslar with Murphy's Corporate Housing Associates, The Woodlands, Texas , USA – Platinum

CWS Corporate Housing, Round Rock, Texas , USA – Gold

National Corporate Housing, Greenwood Village, Colorado , USA – Silver

PM Relocations, India – Silver

Atlas World Group, Evansville, Indiana , USA - Silver

The event also included a mainstage session comprising of two expert panel discussions:

Flexible Mobility and What it Means to You : Cartus panelists included Tracey Rennie , VP, Global Talent Mobility; Andy Conduit-Turner, Director, Technology & Sales Enablement; Robyn Russell , Manager, Consulting Solutions; and Karen Marlborough , Strategic Business Solutions Director.

Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DE&I): Your DE&I Journey: Panelists included Tanya Reu-Narvaez , Chief People Officer, Realogy; Alex Harris , VP, Global Talent Mobility, Cartus; and John Merriweather , President and CEO, GO Destinations Services.

The event concluded with a series of breakout sessions for each supply chain sector (e.g., household goods, destination service providers, temporary housing). During these sessions, awards were presented to the suppliers who have consistently delivered exceptional service to Cartus' customers. Award winners were named at the Platinum, Gold, and Silver levels in the category of "Commitment to Excellence."

The event welcomed 500 Network members, representing 180 companies, and recognized the extraordinary achievements of Network members in serving Cartus' clients and customers worldwide.

