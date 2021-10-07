Hackensack University Medical Center and the John Theurer Cancer Center Ranked One of Newsweek's World's Best Specialized Hospitals

HACKENSACK, N.J., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hackensack Meridian's Hackensack University Medical Center and its John Theurer Cancer Center has again ranked among the top hospitals in the Newsweek's 2022 World's Best Specialized Hospitals list. The ranking features the top 250 hospitals for oncology.

Hackensack University Medical Center and the John Theurer Cancer Center

John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center, which is a part of Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, is the largest and most comprehensive center in New Jersey dedicated to diagnosis, treatment, research, screening, and preventive care as well as survivorship of patients with all types of cancers.

"We are proud of our extraordinary teams who continue to deliver the most compassionate and innovative care possible,'' said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health. "This recognition is a testament to our commitment to deliver tomorrow's cures today and to truly transform healthcare. We are also expanding these specialized services throughout New Jersey to give more patients access to extraordinary care.''

"We've become one of the most prominent programs nationwide. Patients from across the country travel to us for cancer care because they know we have one of the best oncology teams in the world. We are proud to see that recognized by our peers as well," said Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive, Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center and executive vice president of Population Health, Hackensack Meridian Health.

"I am immensely proud that John Theurer Cancer Center is recognized as one of World's Best Specialized Hospitals by Newsweek," said Andre Goy, M.D., M.S., chairman and executive director of John Theurer Cancer Center. "I am also very thankful that our team, together with HUMC, has built a highly sophisticated platform for cancer care. This positions us really well to be fully part of the revolution happening in cancer, bringing ever better options and outcomes to our patients who trust us with the most important decisions in their lives."

Newsweek and Statista invited more than 40,000 medical experts from 20 countries—including doctors, hospital managers, and health care professionals—to participate in online surveys that allowed them to recommend and assess various hospitals within their respective specializations. Hackensack University Medical Center is proud to rank one of the best by those in the medical field.

"We are honored to be included on Newsweek's 2022 World's Best Hospital's list," said Ihor S. Sawczuk, M.D., FACS, regional president, Northern Market, Hackensack Meridian Health, and the network's chief research officer "This recognition inspires us to continue providing the highest-quality treatment for cancer patients in New Jersey and beyond, while working to advance the future of medical care."

For more information please contact Danielle Woodruffe danielle.woodruffe@hmhn.org or 201.249.4838.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HACKENSACK UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER

Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center, a 781-bed nonprofit teaching and research hospital located in Bergen County, NJ, is the largest provider of inpatient and outpatient services in the state. Founded in 1888 as the county's first hospital, it is now part of the largest, most comprehensive, and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research, and life-enhancing care, which is comprised of 35,000 team members and more than 7,000 physicians. Hackensack University Medical Center is ranked #2 in New Jersey and #59 in the country in U.S. News & World Report's 2019-20 Best Hospital rankings and is ranked high-performing in the U.S. in colon cancer surgery, lung cancer surgery, COPD, heart failure, heart bypass surgery, aortic valve surgery, abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, knee replacement and hip replacement. Out of 4,500 hospitals evaluated, Hackensack is one of only 57 that received a top rating in all nine procedures and conditions. Hackensack University Medical Center is one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America's 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more years in a row. Becker's Hospital Review recognized Hackensack University Medical Center as one of the 100 Great Hospitals in America 2018. The medical center is one of the top 25 green hospitals in the country according to Practice Greenhealth, and received 26 Gold Seals of Approval™ by The Joint Commission – more than any other hospital in the country. It was the first hospital in New Jersey and second in the nation to become a Magnet® recognized hospital for nursing excellence; receiving its sixth consecutive designation in 2019. Hackensack University Medical Center has created an entire campus of award-winning care, including: John Theurer Cancer Center, a consortium member of the NCI-designated Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center; the Heart & Vascular Hospital; and the Sarkis and Siran Gabrellian Women's and Children's Pavilion, which houses the Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital and Donna A. Sanzari Women's Hospital, which was designed with The Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center® and listed on the Green Guide's list of Top 10 Green Hospitals in the U.S. Hackensack University Medical Center is the Hometown Hospital of the New York Giants and the New York Red Bulls and is Official Medical Services Provider to THE NORTHERN TRUST PGA Golf Tournament. It remains committed to its community through fundraising and community events especially the Tackle Kids Cancer Campaign providing much needed research at the Children's Cancer Institute housed at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital. To learn more, visit www.HackensackUMC.org.

ABOUT JOHN THEURER CANCER CENTER

John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center is New Jersey's best cancer center, as recognized by U.S. News & World Report. As a premier cancer center in the State we are also the largest and most comprehensive center dedicated to diagnosis, treatment, management, research, screening, and preventive care as well as survivorship of patients with all types of cancers. The 16 specialized divisions covering the complete spectrum of cancer care have developed a close-knit team of medical, research, nursing, and support staff with specialized expertise that translates into more advanced, focused care for all patients. Each year, more people in the New Jersey/New York metropolitan area turn to John Theurer Cancer Center for cancer care than to any other facility in New Jersey. John Theurer Cancer Center is part of the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, an NCI designated comprehensive cancer center. Housed within a 775-bed not-for-profit teaching, tertiary care, and research hospital, John Theurer Cancer Center provides state-of-the-art technological advances, compassionate care, research innovations, medical expertise, and a full range of aftercare services that distinguish John Theurer Cancer Center from other facilities. For additional information, please visit www.jtcancercenter.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hackensack University Medical Center