- Deutsche Telekom to use RDK as the default broadband software across its EU footprint of GPON, DOCSIS, and DSL gateways

RDK Selected by Deutsche Telekom as Global Software Platform for Broadband Gateways - Deutsche Telekom to use RDK as the default broadband software across its EU footprint of GPON, DOCSIS, and DSL gateways

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RDK Management today announced that RDK is being deployed as the global software platform for broadband gateways (i.e. modems/routers) throughout Deutsche Telekom's fiber, DSL, and cable footprints.

RDK is an open source software platform, deployed on more than 80 million devices worldwide, that standardizes core functions used in broadband, video, and IoT connected devices. By standardizing these functions, service providers can develop and deploy a consistent set of applications and services across various hardware suppliers.

"RDK provides us with a common way to control and manage our broadband device capabilities, telemetry, analytics, and apps across our EU footprint, enabling us to create a harmonized customer experience across different devices" said Pedro Bandeira, Vice President of Product and New Business at Deutsche Telekom. "RDK delivers a proven, global ecosystem of contributions from telco and cable operators, and our team is taking an active and strategic role providing contributions to the RDK community. We are particularly excited about the ability to leverage common RDK data analytics in predictive and proactive ways that will enable us to create differentiated and enhanced customer experiences."

For broadband devices specifically, RDK provides consistent support for routing, Wi-Fi, device management, diagnostics, DNS settings, IoT interfaces (i.e., Bluetooth, Thread, and Zigbee), and more. With RDK as a common software platform, it enables service providers to simplify integration efforts and reduce the cost and complexity of managing separate software stacks across chipsets and CPE. This common approach also accelerates service providers' ability to test and deploy new broadband-related services, while providing enterprise-wide visibility across broadband devices throughout their networks.

"Deutsche Telekom is one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies with some 242 million mobile customers, 27 million fixed-network lines, and 22 million broadband lines. As a leading European telco, Deutsche Telekom is one of the world's foremost technological leaders and innovators, and we're proud to have them engage with the RDK" said Jason Briggs, President and General Manager of RDK. "We share a common vision about bringing transparency and standardization to the core technical functions of CPE, enabling service providers to focus their valuable time on customer-facing applications and services. We're confident that Deutsche Telekom's commitment and leadership will be of tremendous value to the entire RDK community."

Additional information about RDK is available at www.rdkcentral.com. More information about Deutsche Telekom is at https://www.telekom.com/en/company.

About RDK Management

RDK Management is an open source consortium that manages RDK for the global community. RDK is an open source software platform for the connected home that standardizes core functions used in broadband, video, and IoT devices. It enables operators to manage their devices; control their business models; and customize their apps, UIs and data analytics to improve the customer experience and drive business results. The RDK community is comprised of more than 500 companies including: CPE manufacturers, SoC vendors, software developers, system integrators, and service providers. For more information on the tools, training, and events provided by RDK Management, please visit: www.rdkcentral.com.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom is one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies, with some 242 million mobile customers, 27 million fixed-network lines, and 22 million broadband lines. We provide fixed-network/broadband, mobile communications, Internet, and IPTV products and services for consumers, and information and communication technology (ICT) solutions for business and corporate customers. Deutsche Telekom is present in more than 50 countries. With a staff of some 226,300 (Dec 31, 2020) employees throughout the world, we generated revenue of 101 billion Euros in the 2020 financial year, about 66 percent of it outside Germany.

View original content:

SOURCE RDK Management