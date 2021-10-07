Windward Granted US Patent for 'Risk Event Identification in Maritime Data'

The patent covers a machine learning process applied to identify risk events in the maritime domain

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Windward , the Predictive Intelligence company applying AI to transform global maritime trade, is proud to announce that the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued U.S. patent No 10,922,981 for its Risk Event Identification in Maritime Data and Usage Thereof.

The patent relates to technology for identifying risk events for vessels by analyzing raw maritime data and constructing a vessel activity overview for each vessel. Patterns in vessel behavior are identified to indicate the occurrence of risk events, which can be validated by comparing them to other vessel's behavior or using raw maritime data. This technique can identify risk events, including compliance risk, security risk, safety risk, and others, using reduced resources without increasing false positive metrics.

"We are pleased to have reached the remarkable milestone of having been granted this patent by the USPTO," said Ami Daniel, CEO and Co-Founder of Windward. "Across the maritime trade industry insurers, banks, shipowners, and energy companies alike have been using manual methods to assess risk. At Windward we are revolutionizing maritime risk identification by developing proven, and now patented, methods of analysis to provide accurate and timely risk assessments which are then used by maritime professionals for decision support."

Windward's Maritime AI is powered by hundreds of behavioral analytics models and over 10 billion data points, giving its customers the power to make smarter decisions, faster. Windward's AI analyzes existing behaviors to predict in real-time which companies and vessels are likely to be high risk, and which are safe to conduct business with. Windward's solution is easily integrated into existing workflows, enabling businesses to look to the future and optimize business practices.

About Windward

Windward is the leading Predictive Intelligence company fusing AI and big data to digitalize the global maritime industry, enabling organizations to achieve business and operational readiness. Windward's AI-powered solution allows stakeholders including banks, commodity traders, insurers, and major energy and shipping companies to make real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions, providing a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem and its broader impact on safety, security, finance, and business. For more information, visit: https://windward.ai/

