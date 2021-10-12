CSC Proud to Retain Exclusive Designation from Department of Homeland Security

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC) is proud to have once again renewed the Screening Private Partnership (SPP) designation. This designation means that both the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) have formally approved CSC's technology and protocols for various screening services.

Contemporary Services Corporation. (PRNewsFoto/Contemporary Services Corporation)

CSC is honored and excited to have earned this prestigious designation, which is only given to a small number of companies operating in the security and event management space. In accordance with the SAFETY Act Block Designation Notice, CSC's protocols are "in compliance with standard operating procedures, directives, policies, and updates" regulated by the TSA.

To obtain this designation, CSC was required to demonstrate compliance with screenings inside of airports, screenings in baggage areas, travel document checking, training, preventative maintenance, and other important systems.

For CSC, this means that the company will now be able to provide security at a wider range of venues and events. It also means that the company's clients can be confident in their choice of security providers, knowing that CSC was one of few companies that was able to satisfy the Federal Government's rigid standards.

This is the second time CSC was awarded the SPP designation—the first was in 2016. The designation will be up for renewal every five years, when CSC plans to continue its compliance.

About Contemporary Services Corporation

CSC is the world leader in crowd management and event security. Established in 1967, CSC has since garnered a loyal and esteemed client base, including more than 190 stadiums, arenas, and theaters, over 110 universities and scholastic institutions, nearly 50 convention centers, as well as numerous clients within the professional ranks of NFL, MLB, MLS, NBA, NHL, and NASCAR. CSC has also provided services for the world's most prestigious special events, including Collegiate Bowl Games, NCAA Final Four Tournaments, PGA Tournaments, 31 Super Bowls, 10 Olympic Games, 5 Presidential Inaugurations, 4 Papal visits, and 2 FIFA World Cups. CSC operates more than 48 branch locations throughout the United States and Canada.

