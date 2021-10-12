Opy USA And Everyware To Launch First Ever Buy Now Pay Later, Pay By Text Offering

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Buy now, Pay smarter.' company, Opy USA, Inc., (Opy), and its parent company Openpay Pty Ltd (ASX: OPY) (Openpay), today announced a ground-breaking partnership with Everyware; a leading contactless payments and customer engagement solutions company. Through this distinctive partnership, Opy will incorporate its highly differentiated, next-generation Buy Now, Pay Smarter product offering within the Everyware platform; an evolved Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) service for consumers craving fair and affordable funding for meaningful and life-altering purchases.

Opy Delivers Merchant and Consumer-Centric Solution for Alternative Financing Options

The partnership establishes the first Pay by Text BNPL solution, delivering payment options to consumers when needing reliable financing the most. As studies indicate, 69 percent of US consumers would be more likely to pay bills on time via text, coupled with the fact that 92 percent of US adult phones are text-enabled, Opy and Everyware's partnership provides a visionary approach to capture substantial, large-dollar transactions.

"This innovative partnership with Everyware perfectly aligns our next generation BNPL products within the growing consumer Pay by Text market," said Brian Shniderman, Opy's US CEO and Global Chief Strategy Officer for Openpay. "Everyware's advanced communications capabilities and Pay by Text service offerings will enable consumers to pay for pivotal life purchases across targeted verticals such as healthcare, home improvement, auto repair and servicing, and education, to name a few. In partaking in the latest consumer payment trends, we continue to accelerate our strategic mission in bringing financial ease to consumers during financially life-altering moments as we continue to pioneer the US payments landscape."

In addition to becoming the first BNPL provider to offer Pay by Text capabilities to consumers, the partnership further expands Opy's objectives to launch and amass multiple wholesale merchant and distribution models with leading aggregators, and in Americanizing the Opy brand and platform, two vital initiatives completed in light of the company's US launch.

"Our partnership with Everyware brings together two inventive, fintech brands who are revolutionizing the payments industry," commented Kim Schwendeman, Opy's SVP, Head of Channel Partnerships. "We are pleased to partner with leading aggregators like Everyware to offer our next-generation BNPL products to merchants and consumers. We are confident that this partnership will grow and expand as the technology evolves and provides easier access to better payment methods."

"With Opy, we are now able to feature a differentiated BNPL offering that will enable merchants and consumers alike to have greater control over their financial decisions and payment options, which is in line with our commitment to jumpstarting the next generation of payments," said Kevin Feagan, Chief Revenue Officer of Everyware". "We truly look forward to the success that this partnership will bring."

About Openpay and Opy

Openpay Group Ltd (ASX: OPY) is a global, fast-growing, and highly differentiated provider of 'Buy now pay later' (BNPL) payment solutions. Through its platform, Openpay delivers the most flexible BNPL plans in the market, with longer terms - up to 24 months, and with higher limits - of up to $20,000. Openpay brings fairness, transparency, and flexibility to merchants and consumers alike, and focuses on industries where it can truly make a difference: Automotive, Healthcare, Home Improvement, Memberships, and Education. The company focuses on providing a greater range of payment solutions and has created a powerful next generation BNPL solution—Buy Now, Pay Smarter—that provides transparency and control to consumers when they need it most. Openpay's B2B offering, OpyPro, is a SaaS-based platform that enables companies to manage trade accounts end-to-end, including applications, credit checks, approvals, and account management all in one system. Openpay provides services to, payment processors, merchants, and their customers in Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and in the United States, where it operates under the brand name Opy. The company was recent ranked number 318 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Asia Pacific 2020, and is ranked 41 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Australia. For more information, www.opy.com.

About Everyware

Launched by Larry Talley and Scott Orlinsky in 2015, Everyware is a leading contactless payments and customer engagement solutions company. Everyware offers simple billing solutions for organizations in a wide variety of industries helping companies collect payments and connect with customers, especially through text messaging, the ultimate contactless technology. The company helps clients to boost revenue, reduce chargebacks and refunds, as well as improve customer service. There is no other highly secure, mobile communication platform and payment gateway on the market that combines these tools to meet the demand. It is the most straightforward, simple and scalable Pay by Text platform that has the capability to work alongside existing systems with easy integration. For more information, visit www.Everyware.com.

