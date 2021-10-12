Xello Chosen as Preferred K-12 Future Readiness Program for San Diego Unified School District

District selects Xello's award-winning approach for college & career readiness

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Xello, the award winning K-12 college, career and future readiness program, and San Diego Unified School District today announced a new partnership designed to advance the district's future planning resources. As the district's preferred college and career readiness software vendor, Xello will help the district adopt a K-12 approach to future planning, with the goal of helping all students on the path to success.

"In order to meet the needs of our students, we look forward to this partnership to engage students of all ages in future planning discussions," said Sarah Vielma, Director College Career and Technical Education at San Diego Unified School District. "What stood out to us about Xello was that they offer age-appropriate content and resources for students throughout K-12 to help even our youngest learners set their sights on a successful future path."

Through the Xello platform, students in grades K-12 can build self-knowledge and explore options beyond high school. Using interest-based assessments, they are matched with careers that best reflect their interests, while educators have visibility into monitoring student progress and college application workflows. Built-in curriculum and reflective activities help students build social-emotional skills and knowledge that future employers value.

"San Diego Unified School District has made a strong commitment to preparing its students for college, career and future success," said Matt McQuillen, Xello Co-Founder and CEO. "They've chosen Xello to help them meet the goals for their district, and we look forward to helping them realize those goals."

Xello is used in over 9,000 schools across North America, and has earned a reputation as a high-quality college and career planning solution for K-12 school districts. Xello has won numerous awards, including an EdTech Award for best career planning solution. To learn more about Xello's strategies and implementation options, districts can contact Xello's team of Education Consultants.

About Xello

Xello's mission is to help anyone, anywhere in the world create a successful future through self-knowledge, exploration and planning. With more than 20 years in the education software industry, the team at Xello has helped millions of educators and millions of students become future ready with its suite of online platforms. Based in Toronto, Canada, Xello's award-winning future readiness programs are used globally by nearly eight million students and educators. Learn more about Xello at www.xello.world.

