Stonehenge NYC Welcomes iPark to 920 Park Avenue

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonehenge NYC, a leading real estate company headquartered in New York City, is pleased to announce that iPark will be opening the parking garage at the base of their newest building, 920 Park, which is located on the Northwest corner of Park Avenue and 80th Street in Manhattan.

Stonehenge, along with an institutional partner, purchased this Upper East Side building in the Spring of 2021 with an eye toward repositioning the asset into the premier luxury rental building on the Upper East Side. The plan includes upgrades to the lobby, hallways and apartments. Renovated apartments will include smart technology allowing residents to enter their apartment utilizing their mobile devices. The building will also have state of the art amenities including a new gym and outdoor terrace space and garden.

"We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to purchase this building with our partner. Acquisitions like this are very rare and we are excited to bring this building back to its former glory," said Ofer Yardeni, CEO of Stonehenge NYC.

About iPark

iPark, previously known as Imperial Parking Systems, has been in the business for over 60 years. The cornerstone of their business focuses on service, detail and "going the extra mile" for their customers. iPark currently operates over 100 parking facilities in New York and is still growing, making the company one of the most dynamic in the industry.

About Stonehenge NYC

Stonehenge NYC, founded by Ofer Yardeni, is a vertically integrated, private real estate company. Stonehenge owns and manages a portfolio of 24 properties in New York City, consisting of over 3,000 luxury rental apartments, retail, and garages, valued in excess of $2 billion.

920 Park Ave

