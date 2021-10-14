- Organizations are looking for motivated, service-oriented students and job-seekers to fill current and future job openings.

MEWDC, driven by DTE Energy, Consumers Energy, Lansing Board of Water & Light, Collaborate to Promote, Fill In-Demand Jobs during Careers in Energy Week

DETROIT, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Energy Workforce Development Consortium (MEWDC), an industry-led partnership of representatives from the energy industry, workforce, education and veterans, driven by DTE Energy, Consumers Energy and Lansing Board of Water & Light, announced today it will launch an outreach initiative that aims to heighten awareness of high-growth, rewarding careers in the energy sector during Careers in Energy Week, October 18-22.

During this five-day campaign, industry partners, schools and other partners will host career exploration events, panel discussions and job fairs to energize students, educators and job-seekers. The MEWDC will host two contests for students to further increase awareness of careers in the energy sector, which is evolving faster than ever.

"Building a skilled workforce is a priority for the State of Michigan, and Careers In Energy Week is a great vehicle to show students that in-demand, high paying jobs are available to them," said Marcia Black-Watson, Industry Engagement Director for Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

Now in its eighth year, Careers in Energy Week is sponsored by the MEWDC; its members include Consumers Energy, DTE Energy, Enbridge, Holland Board of Public Works, Infrasource, ITC Holdings, Kent Power, Lansing Board of Water & Light, Michigan Electric Cooperative Association, Michigan Energy Efficiency Contractors Association, Michigan Municipal Electric Association, Ruben Strategy Group, Traverse City Light & Power and Zeeland Board of Public Works. It's a great time to get into energy, as the energy sector currently employs more than 110,000 Michigan residents and is expected to grow 2% in the Great Lakes State between 2018 and 2028.

"At Consumers Energy, we are excited to share about the high demand energy careers of today and the future," says Cathy Hendrian, SVP of People and Culture at Consumers Energy. "We're focused on roles in clean energy - including electric vehicles, renewables, and our critical skilled trades. It is a dynamic time to be a force of change in our industry as we create new career pathways for future workers."

"At DTE, we strive to improve lives with our energy," says Tracy DiSanto, manager, workforce planning, development and compliance and co-chair, MEWDC. "Equity is a cornerstone of our corporate citizenship, and creating awareness around the career opportunities in the energy industry is one of the many ways we work to connect people from underserved populations to meaningful career paths."

Founded in 2008, MEWDC's career awareness and outreach initiatives aim to develop the next generation of Michigan energy workers. Some of the MEWDC's accomplishments include:

Partnering with school districts and community colleges across the state to implement energy curriculum leveraging federal Perkins Funds that are now available after the 17th "career cluster" in energy was approved by the Michigan State Board of Education in 2016. Nearly 1,000 students have earned national certificates of Energy Industry Fundamentals.

Awarded the 2020 'Game Changer' Impact Award from the Center for Energy Workforce Development for our innovative programming and outreach about career awareness.

Received $1.1 million State Apprenticeship Expansion Grant to support the development of registered apprenticeships in critical energy sector job roles in partnership with unions, community colleges, K-12 school districts and the state's Michigan Works! Agencies.

In addition, consortium members DTE Energy and Consumers Energy have:

Continued to support the community through giving by their respective foundations, totaling more than $20 million year-to-date in 2021 to help Michigan residents thrive, support small business and contribute to local non-profits.

Continued their Gold Level Veteran-Friendly Employer status, signifying a commitment to recruiting and retaining veteran employees.

Contributed significant financial and volunteer support toward the state and national FIRST Robotics movement, emphasizing the importance of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) occupations for both elementary and secondary students.

Visit www.careersinenegymichigan.com for a full list of events during Careers in Energy Week.

About Consumers Energy

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, renewable natural gas, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com , empoweringmichigan.com , twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com/dteenergy .

About Lansing Board of Water & Light

The Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) is a municipally owned public utility that provides safe, reliable and affordable utility products and service to more than 97,000 electric and 56,000 water customers throughout the greater Lansing area.

