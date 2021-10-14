HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) Investors with Significant Loss to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on the accuracy of Faraday's statements concerning its claimed reservations and production capabilities.

Faraday is a pre-production EV company that is purportedly launching a luxury crossover SUV, the FF 91, in 2022. In early 2021, the Company claimed it had already received deposits for 14,000 cars. Faraday's claims allowed the Company to raise $1 billion from U.S. investors through a SPAC merger in July 2021. Since this time, Faraday has emphasized its progress, stating it was months away from mass manufacturing.

On Oct. 7, 2021, the veracity of Faraday's statements came into question when analyst J. Capital released a scathing report. J. Capital suggests that Faraday's claimed 14,000 deposits are fabricated, as 78% of these reservations were made by a single undisclosed company that is likely an affiliate.

Based on interviews with former Faraday executives, J. Capital also claims the FF 91's technology is not ready to go into production. Citing battery issues, parts supply and unqualified personnel, J. Capital concludes that Faraday Future is unlikely to ever sell a car to a consumer.

As a result, Faraday shares have declined precipitously from a high over $20 per share to $8 per share.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Faraday lied about the development and demand for the FF 91," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

