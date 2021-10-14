Ripley's Launches Worldwide Kids Invention Challenge

Contest to find next great invention open to kids ages 4–11

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Whether it's a doorbell that shoots popcorn, a karaoke bucket and mop or a three-story bathtub, sometimes the craziest, most outrageous ideas come from the youngest minds. To celebrate those on an early path to discovery, Ripley's has launched a worldwide contest to find the next great kids' invention.

Inspired by the ingenuity and creative talent found in this year's Believe It or Not! book, Ripley's has teamed up with UK-based YouTube channel Kids Invent Stuff to create the Out of the Box Invention Challenge. Starting today, kids ages 4–11 can submit their ideas aimed at making life better either for themselves, their parents, family, friends, pets — or even the world!

"The idea for the Invention Challenge came from this year's Believe It or Not! annual," says Ripley Entertainment Creative Content Manager, Sabrina Sieck. "From a pizza-making machine made from LEGO, to a cannon that shoots Christmas trees, Out of the Box celebrates those who found a spark of inspiration during a year that left little room for creative thinking. We want to prove that no idea is too big or too wild, and with a little innovation and imagination, anyone can be in the pages of Ripley's Believe It or Not!," she says.

To enter, children should submit their ideas to Ripley's and Kids Invent Stuff including as many details as possible, such as a visual, drawing, and/or video explaining their creative contraption. This contest is open for entry now through November 20, 2021.

One grand prize winner will be selected following the close of the contest and their invention will be built and brought to life by the Kids Invent Things team.

The winning invention will appear on the Kids Invent Stuff YouTube channel in December and will then be moved to a Ripley's Believe It or Not! Odditorium for others to see and experience. The invention will also be featured — alongside the inventor— in next year's Ripley's Believe It or Not! annual book.

For more information on the contest and to enter, visit KidsInventStuff.com. To read about some of the other great inventions featured in this year's Believe It or Not! annual, Out of the Box, visit Ripleys.com.

