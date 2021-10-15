Better Business Bureau Honors Four Companies with National Award

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Four impressive companies, large and small, have received the prestigious BBB International Torch Award for Ethics. The Better Business Bureau's foundation, the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust, today announced the 2021 winners: Texas Vets Roofing; Scottco Mechanical Contractors; Anderson Plumbing, Heating and Air; and CITY Furniture. Three additional companies were named finalists.

BBB International Torch Awards for Ethics

Presented annually since 1996, the BBB International Torch Awards recognize companies in North America that maintain outstanding dedication to upholding ethical business standards and promoting trust in the marketplace. Each of the winners and finalists won a local or regional Torch Award from the BBB where they are based.

"For decades, BBB has been setting standards to make trust a fundamental component of the American and Canadian marketplace," said Melissa Trumpower, executive director of the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust. "These International Torch Award winners and finalists embody that vision on a daily basis, and we are proud to honor them."

About the Winners

Texas Vets Roofing , Mesquite, TX (Category 1 1-10 employees)

In business since February 2012, woman-owned Texas Vets Roofing proudly offers topnotch roofing services with a dedication to providing its valued customers with the highest quality workmanship and excellent customer service. The company provides whole roof systems and trains its technician to put quality service over profits. Every customer is offered a free, no-obligation professional roof assessment by a specially trained technician. At least once a month the Texas Vets Roofing team comes together for a "Family Meeting" to encourage and redefine the standard that is expected out in the field and in the office. Along with serving their customers, the company focus is on the community as well. Last year, Texas Vets Roofing donated over 20% of its profits back into the community. They use their time and funds to support veterans through the Roof 4 Vets program. The company's goal for 2021 is to provide one free roof each month to a veteran or a veteran's family in need. Texas Vets Roofing is the recipient of the BBB Serving North Central Texas 2020 Torch Award for Ethics.

Scottco Mechanical Contractors, Inc. , Amarillo, TX (Category 2 11-99 employees)

For 49 years, Scotto Mechanical Contractors has provided plumbing, drain cleaning, heating, air conditioning, and electrical services to homeowners and businesses in the Texas Panhandle. The company's 89 employees and 60 service vehicles serve more than 10,000 commercial and residential customers each year. Staying true to its founding principles of professionalism, integrity, and quality, as well as its Code of Ethics, has not only helped the company to grow but has allowed it to maintain positive relationships with its employees, customers, suppliers, and the community. The company's goal is to make every customer a "customer for life" by exceeding the expectations. Customers receive flat-rate pricing, "red carpet" protection in their homes, and follow-up calls after the job is completed. The company recognizes the value of its associates and invest heavily in their personal and professional development. Associates receive stock ownership, above-average pay, and an excellent benefits package. Scottco gives generously to its surrounding community through monetary donations, goods, and services. The company has received numerous industry and community recognitions. Scottco Mechanical Contractors was named a 2005 and 2020 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics winner and a 2009 finalist by BBB serving the Texas Panhandle. The company was also a finalist in the 2020 BBB International Torch Awards for Ethics program.

Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air , El Cajon, CA (Category 3, 100-499 employees)

Serving all of San Diego County, Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air was founded in 1978 with the guiding principles of quality, integrity, service, and commitment to its community. The company's tagline "Nobody wows clients like we do!" is its promise to deliver the highest quality experience to every client, every day, in every way. At Anderson, jobs are not considered finished until each customer has found their work to be more than satisfactory. Internal communications are frequent, open, and meticulously organized to ensure everyone in the company is prepared to do business at a higher standard, to "wow" the client. Employees are not only offered a generous benefits packet, but ongoing continuing education and training is required to provide outstanding service, quality, and professionalism to the company's clients. The company launched the Anderson Career Builder Institute in 2017 to help fill the need for qualified, skilled trade candidates and to provide additional training to its employees. Whether it's helping a family in need, sponsoring a major community event, or encouraging colleagues to participate in community service, giving back is a constant in the Anderson corporate culture. Anderson Plumbing, Heating and Air was named a 2014 winner of the BBB International Torch Awards for Ethics and a winner of the 2020 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics by BBB serving the Pacific Southwest.

CITY Furniture , Tamarac, FL (Category 4 500 or more employee)

For 49 years, CITY Furniture's mission has been to provide quality home furnishings at excellent values in an exciting and fun environment. Learning and development is at the heart of its people strategy. CITY's training programs ensure that Associates are equipped to provide customers with an exceptional customer experience. Its People First Training Program is mandatory for all leaders within the company. The company values a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and strives to provide a work environment where all Associates feel welcomed, respected, appreciated, and valued, and are given opportunities to grow both personally and professionally. CITY strives to establish a culture of mutual trust and respect with its customers, as well. Throughout the entire customer process, CITY ask for feedback so they can continue to improve their overall customer experience. The company is committed to giving back a minimum of 5% of annual profits through their 5% Giving Pledge, and partners with over 40 non-profit organizations throughout Florida to provide support through fundraising, volunteerism, and activism. CITY Furniture has received numerous awards and recognitions, including the 2021 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics from BBB of South Florida and the Caribbean.

In addition, three companies were named finalists in the competition. They are:

The Burn Shop , Wichita Falls, TX – a family-owned custom metal fabrication, for their commitment to customer satisfaction, quality craftmanship, and their community. – a family-owned custom metal fabrication, for their commitment to customer satisfaction, quality craftmanship, and their community.

Edafio Technology Partners , Little Rock, AR – an information technology management provider and technology consulting firm, for its people-first technology approach and commitment to client success. – an information technology management provider and technology consulting firm, for its people-first technology approach and commitment to client success.

First Volunteer Bank, Chattanooga, TN – a community bank, for its customer focused service and investing in the communities where its customers and employees live. – a community bank, for its customer focused service and investing in the communities where its customers and employees live.

Winners and finalists are selected by an independent panel of judges. Businesses are evaluated against criteria such as leadership commitment to ethical practices; communication of ethical practices; leadership practices to unify the organization; organizational commitment to performance management practices; organizational commitment to ethical human resource practices; and organizational commitment to the community. To be eligible for entry in the BBB International Torch Awards for Ethics, a business must first be a winner of their local BBB awards program.

About the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust

The BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust is the educational foundation of the International Association of Better Business Bureaus and a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Its goals are to advance trust in the marketplace through programs that promote best practices and business ethics, raise consumer awareness and training about scams, fraud, and deceptive advertising, and build financial and digital literacy. The Institute offers in-person and online training, print and digital educational resources, scholarships, and programs, and works with BBB offices across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IABBB