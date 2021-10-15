"Liaoning Cuisine - 2021 Northeast Asia Popular Cuisine Culture Exchange Week" opens in NE China's Shenyang

SHENYANG, China, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Liaoning Cuisine - 2021 Northeast Asia Popular Cuisine Culture Exchange Week" opened at Shenyang New Urban Center in Shenyang city, the capital city of northeast China's Liaoning province, Oct. 9, 2021, focusing on the introduction of Liaoning specialty cuisine, promoting understanding among Northeast Asian countries and cultural mutual learning, according to the Information Office of Shenyang People's Government.

Five major city theme activities will be held during the week: Dandong's "Mountain Cuisine", Shenyang's "Liao Cuisine", Zhuanghe's "Sea Cuisine", Dalian's "Fusion Cuisine" and Panjin "Rice Cuisine", by inviting Chinese and foreign famous chefs to visit Liaoning cuisine, and to select Liaoning food materials to exchange folk food culture.

Chinese chefs and Japanese chefs prepared dishes for the guests at the launching ceremony with Liaoning special ingredients Panjin crab and rainbow trout respectively. Three local gourmets in Liaoning bring rainbow trout, Chinese sauerkraut and special grains to provide a variety of ingredients for chefs in Northeast Asia.

A series of activities such as "Northeast Asian Cuisine & Scenery Photograph Exhibition" and "Northeast Asian Products Exhibition" will also be held during the event, to promote cultural industry exchanges and trade cooperation, show an open, real and comprehensive Liaoning to the world, and to make Liaoning cuisine famous.

Liaoning has fertile land and rich products, a rare area in the world where mountains, seas, forests, lakes, grass and sand are complete, also an important place of cultural exchanges between the East and the West. Liaoning is a key producing area and an important export base of agricultural products with Chinese characteristics, located in the center of Northeast Asia, the only land and sea gateway for China to Northeast Asia, and an important node province for the construction of "Belt and Road Initiative".

