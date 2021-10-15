Olympus Support of Women Leaders Recognized with ATHENA Award

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Corporation of the Americas received the ATHENA® Organizational Award from the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce's Women's Business Council at their Annual ATHENA Awards Celebration hosted Monday, October 11, 2021. The award recognizes businesses and organizations that support, develop and honor women leaders.

Olympus Corporation of the Americas received this year’s ATHENA Organizational Award, which recognizes businesses and organizations that support, develop and honor women leaders. The honor was awarded by the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce. Accepting the award on behalf of Olympus was Stephanie Sherry (holding the award, second from left), who was joined at the event by (from left) Tracy Gregory, Sheena Guthrie, Melinda Benedict, Heather Jensen, Kristin Leayman and Krista Ortwein.

The Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania nominated Olympus for the award based on the work that women leaders at the company have done to inspire, mentor, and support the Girl Scouts in their STEM education and Take the Lead leadership development programs.

"I am honored to receive this award on behalf of Olympus," said Stephanie Sherry, Vice President for Corporate and Medical Communications at Olympus Corporation of the Americas. "And I am very proud of the work we do at Olympus to support the women leaders of tomorrow, both through our community partnerships and through the opportunities we create for women within our organization. Olympus is a place where women are valued, where their talent is recognized, and where we embrace our differences. It's the kind of place where women can, and do, excel into leadership positions."

"We are thrilled to recognize Olympus as an organization that empowers women leaders," said Carla Hickey, Chair of the Women's Business Council's Athena Awards Committee and Director of Governance & Advocacy at Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania. "It's important for our girls to learn from role models within organizations and to see that part of leadership is stepping up to help others."

The annual ATHENA Awards have been presented annually by the Chamber since 1981. This program shares ATHENA International's mission to support, develop and honor women leaders, inspire women to achieve their full potential, and create balance in leadership worldwide.

"The mission of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber's Women's Business Council is to empower, inspire and recognize women in business and the community, said Danielle Joseph, Vice President of Diversity Councils for the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce. "The ATHENA Organizational Award offers us the chance to acknowledge businesses and non-profit organizations that not only create leadership opportunities for women but also help bring along future generations of women leaders."

About Olympus Corporation of the Americas

Olympus is passionate about creating customer-driven solutions for the medical, life sciences, and industrial equipment industries. Olympus Corporation of the Americas is headquartered in Center Valley, Pennsylvania, USA, with 5,500 employees throughout North and South America. For more information, visit www.olympusamerica.com.

About the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber's Women's Business Council: The Women's Business Council strengthens the Greater Lehigh Valley by empowering, recognizing and inspiring women in business and the community. The Women's Business Council provides information and a networking forum for women in management, professional and private enterprise. The Chamber's mission is to improve the economy and quality of life in the Lehigh Valley Metropolitan Area. With nearly 5,000 members who employ more than 220,000, the Chamber is the largest in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and in the top six nationwide. Our thirty-plus affiliated chambers, councils and committees are On Every Main Street with more than 1,500 community focused volunteers who actively contribute, at the grass roots, to develop and achieve their respective and collective goals.

About the Chamber: The Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce's mission is to serve as the voice for business by continuously improving the economic climate and creating growth opportunities for the Greater Lehigh Valley region. We accomplish this through business-to-business networking events and marketing products, affinity programs and exclusive, money saving member benefits, training programs, government affairs initiatives and public policy advocacy, and community development enterprises. With nearly 5,000 members who employ more than 200,000 individuals, The Chamber is the largest in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and in the top six nationwide.

