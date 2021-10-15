Youngevity International, Inc. to Host Shareholder Call

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Youngevity International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: YGYI), a multi-channel lifestyle company operating in three distinct business segments, including a commercial coffee enterprise, a direct marketing enterprise, and a commercial hemp enterprise, today announced that they will host a shareholder conference call on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 4:30 PM ET, to provide a comprehensive update on the state of the company, its vision for the future, and the progress made by the company on becoming current on its financial reporting.

Questions can be submitted to investors@ygyi.com until Wednesday, October 20th at 4:30 PM ET. We will then incorporate responses to your question in the shareholder call.

Date: Thursday, October 21st

Time: 4:30 PM ET, 1:30 PM PT

Toll-free dial-in number: 914-614-3221

Conference ID: 751-442-153

A replay of the conference call will be made available beginning Friday, October 22nd, at Conference Calls – YGYI .

About Youngevity International, Inc.

Youngevity International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: YGYI), is a multi-channel lifestyle company operating in 3 distinct business segments including a commercial coffee enterprise, a commercial hemp enterprise, and a multi-vertical omni direct selling enterprise. The Company features a multi country selling network and has assembled a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, YGYI offers products from the six top selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, as well as innovative services. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contacts:



Youngevity International, Inc.

Dave Briskie

President and Chief Investment Officer

1 800 982 3189





Investor Relations

YGYI Investor Relations

investors@ygyi.com

