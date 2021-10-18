Bionix® Introduces AlphaCleanse™ to Wound Care Line

TOLEDO, Ohio, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bionix® is pleased to announce their new, single-use product—AlphaCleanse™ Antimicrobial Wound Care System with NovaGran™ Hypochlorous Acid.

The all-in-one kit is designed to provide healthcare professionals with the tools for efficient, effective treatment of chronic wounds.

Antimicrobial System

These kits offer real clinical value to the irrigation and cleansing of complex wounds and additional protection for the user and the patient.

Contained in the AlphaCleanse™ Antimicrobial kit are the Bionix® Igloo® Shield and Probe Applicator, NovaGran™ Hypochlorous Acid, and a highly absorbent LiquidLock™ pad. Having

all of the components in one kit saves time and protects against the cross contamination that is possible if the user has to search through various boxes for the tools to treat the wound.

NovaGran™ Hypochlorous Acid is a no-rinse, non-cytotoxic, and antibiotic-free solution proven to prepare the wound bed for healing. It does not irritate the wound and contains no antibiotics that could produce an adverse reaction in the patient.

The solution also offers a 12-second kill rate for various harmful bacteria and viruses while reducing odor and bioburden.

Also included in the system is the trusted Bionix® Igloo® Shield and Probe Applicator, which gives the user treatment options based on the type and complexity of the wound. The Igloo® Shield protects the medical professional and patient from backsplash containing blood-borne pathogens, while the Probe is ideal for treating deep, tunneling wounds. Both applicators provide 3x the wound coverage with their patent-pending, higher volume fan spray and consistent pressure profile.

To ensure a safe and easy cleanup, Bionix® has incorporated a super absorbent LiquidLock™ pad, which can absorb the entire contents of the solution bottle and collect effluent during the procedure.

"With the release of this new innovation in wound care with our AlphaCleanse Antimicrobial Wound Care System, Bionix continues its commitment to providing high-quality, innovative products to healthcare professionals and their patients," said Chris Becker, President and CEO of Bionix. "These kits offer real clinical value to the irrigation and cleansing of complex wounds and additional protection for the user and the patient."

For more information about the AlphaCleanse™ Antimicrobial Wound Care System and how it can benefit your facility, please contact us at 800-551-7096 or email bionix@bionix.com.

About Bionix®

A trusted name in the healthcare industry for 37 years, Bionix® has continued to grow and evolve with the ever-changing healthcare industry – in the United States and in more than 75 countries world-wide. For more information, visit www.bionix.com.

