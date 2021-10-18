Guidehouse Completes Acquisition of Dovel Technologies

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a portfolio company of Veritas Capital and leading provider of strategic advisory and technology services to the commercial and public sector markets with strong expertise in the highly regulated industries of healthcare, financial services, energy & infrastructure, national security, and aerospace & defense, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Dovel Technologies ("Dovel"), a portfolio company of Macquarie Capital. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Dovel adds market leading domain expertise in Health, Human Services, and Public Safety with cutting-edge technologies in advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence, enterprise digital modernization and system integration, and cloud adoption and infrastructure optimization to complement Guidehouse's service offerings, particularly in the Health, National Security, and Energy, Sustainability & Infrastructure sectors. The acquisition creates a powerful, technology-driven organization characterized by deep industry experience and distinguished technical capabilities.

With this acquisition, Guidehouse adds an employee base of more than 1,900 individuals to pursue the opportunities ahead as part of a combined enterprise that is expected to generate over $2 billion in annual revenue.



"With the Dovel acquisition now complete, we are thrilled to join forces and welcome our new colleagues to Guidehouse as we combine our technology-first business models and share our strengthened capabilities," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. "Together, we will empower clients through innovative technology and differentiated solutions to help them overcome their most complex challenges."

"Through this integration, we are able to offer a breadth of new capabilities and solutions as well as leverage best-in-class technologies to expand service offerings and support missions that improve, protect, and save lives," said Damon Griggs, Dovel CEO. "Guidehouse has a strong focus on culture and values, affording our employees a welcoming and collaborative environment with expanded growth opportunities as we build our future together."

"The acquisition of Dovel is a strategic step for Guidehouse as it continues on its growth trajectory," said Ramzi Musallam, CEO and Managing Partner of Veritas Capital. "We look forward to this leading-edge, combined enterprise delivering transformational solutions supporting agency missions to improve public health, strengthen research and IT capabilities, and optimize operational outcomes."

The transaction was announced on September 8, 2021. In addition to its ownership interest, Macquarie Capital acted as financial advisor to Dovel. Houlihan Lokey also acted as financial advisor, and Cooley LLP served as legal counsel to Dovel. Milbank LLP and Covington & Burling LLP served as legal counsel to Guidehouse and Veritas Capital. RBC Capital Markets, LLC and William Blair acted as financial advisors to Guidehouse and Veritas Capital.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad management, technology, and risk consulting capabilities. We help clients address their toughest challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that prepare our clients for future growth and success. The company has approximately 12,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

About Dovel Technologies

Dovel is a trusted government partner that blends deep domain expertise with advanced technologies to help our customers solve complex problems that improve, protect, and save lives. As a rapidly growing company, we combine entrepreneurial spirit, customer focus, and an outcomes-based approach to support agency missions in health IT, life sciences, public safety, and grants management. To learn more, visit www.doveltech.com.

About Veritas Capital

Veritas is a longstanding technology investor with a focus on companies operating at the intersection of technology and government. The firm invests in companies that provide critical products, software, and services, primarily technology and technology-enabled solutions, to government and commercial customers worldwide. Veritas seeks to create value by strategically transforming the companies in which it invests through organic and inorganic means.

Leveraging technology to make a positive impact across vitally important areas, such as healthcare, education, and national security, is core to Veritas. We are proud stewards of national assets, helping to improve the quality of healthcare while reducing cost, advance our educational system, and protect our nation and allies. For more information, visit www.veritascapital.com.

About Macquarie Capital

Macquarie Capital is the advisory, capital markets and principal investment arm of Macquarie Group. Our capabilities encompass corporate advisory and a full spectrum of capital solutions, including capital raising services from equity, debt and private capital markets and principal investments from Macquarie's own balance sheet. These offerings are reinforced through our deep sector expertise in: aerospace, defense and government services, consumer, gaming and leisure, financial institutions, healthcare, industrials, infrastructure and energy, real estate, resources, services, technology and telecommunications and media sectors. Macquarie Capital Principal Finance, the principal investing arm of Macquarie Capital Advisory and Capital Solutions, provides flexible primary financing and secondary market investing solutions for corporate and commercial real estate clients across North America, Europe and Australasia. For further information visit macquarie.com/au/en/about/company/macquarie-capital/advisory-and-capital-solutions.html .

