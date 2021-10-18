Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation Current Status of Accredited Trauma Centers in Pennsylvania

CAMP HILL, Pa., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective October 18, 2021, there are 45 accredited trauma centers in Pennsylvania.

Combined Adult Level I /Pediatric Level I Trauma Centers

1. Hershey – PennState Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center/ PennState Health Children's Hospital

Combined Adult Level I/Pediatric Level II Trauma Centers

2. Allentown – Lehigh Valley Health Network – Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest/ Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital

3. Danville – Geisinger Medical Center/ Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital

Adult Level I Trauma Centers

4. Bethlehem – St. Luke's University Health Network – St. Luke's University Hospital Bethlehem

5. Johnstown – Conemaugh Health System – Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center

6. Lancaster – Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health – Lancaster General Hospital

7. Philadelphia – Einstein Healthcare Network – Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

8. Philadelphia – Temple Health – Temple University Hospital

9. Philadelphia – Jefferson Health – Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

10. Philadelphia – Penn Medicine – Penn Presbyterian Medical Center

11. Pittsburgh – Allegheny Health Network – Allegheny General Hospital

12. Pittsburgh – University of Pittsburgh Medical Center – Mercy

13. Pittsburgh – University of Pittsburgh Medical Center – Presbyterian

14. West Reading – Tower Health – Reading Hospital

15. York – WellSpan Health – WellSpan York Hospital

Pediatric Level I Trauma Centers

16. Philadelphia – Tower Health – St. Christopher's Hospital for Children

17. Philadelphia – The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

18. Pittsburgh – University of Pittsburgh Medical Center – Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

Adult Level II Trauma Centers

19. Abington – Jefferson Health – Abington Hospital

20. Altoona – University of Pittsburgh Medical Center – Altoona

21. Bethlehem – Lehigh Valley Health Network – Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg

22. Camp Hill – PennState Health Holy Spirit Medical Center

23. Easton – St. Luke's University Health Network – St. Luke's Hospital Anderson Campus

24. Erie – University of Pittsburgh Medical Center – Hamot

25. Langhorne – Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic – St. Mary Medical Center

26. Monroeville – Allegheny Health Network – Forbes Hospital

27. Paoli – Main Line Health – Paoli Hospital Main Line

28. Philadelphia – Jefferson Health – Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

29. Sayre – Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital

30. Scranton – Geisinger Community Medical Center

31. Sellersville – Grand View Health – Grand View Hospital

32. Upland – Crozer-Keystone Health System – Crozer-Chester Medical Center

33. Wilkes-Barre – Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center

34. Williamsport – University of Pittsburgh Medical Center – Williamsport

35. Wynnewood – Main Line Health – Lankenau Medical Center Main Line

Level III Trauma Centers

36. East Stroudsburg – Lehigh Valley Health Network – Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono

Level IV Trauma Centers

37. Coaldale – St. Luke's University Health Network – St. Luke's Hospital Miners Campus

38. Grove City – Allegheny Health Network – Grove City Hospital

39. Hastings – Conemaugh Miners Medical Center

40. Hazleton – Lehigh Valley Health Network – Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton

41. Honesdale – Wayne Memorial Hospital

42. McConnellsburg – Fulton County Medical Center

43. Quakertown – St. Luke's University Health Network – St. Luke's Hospital Upper Bucks Campus

44. Stroudsburg – St. Luke's University Health Network – St. Luke's Hospital Monroe Campus

45. Troy – Guthrie Troy Community Hospital

The Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation (PTSF) is a non-profit corporation recognized by the Emergency Medical Services Act (Act 1985-45). The PTSF is the organization responsible for accrediting trauma centers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Trauma centers are hospitals with resources immediately available to provide optimal care and reduce the likelihood of death or disability to injured patients. Accredited trauma centers must be continuously prepared to treat the most serious life threatening and disabling injuries. They are not intended to replace the traditional hospital and its emergency department for minor injuries.

In Pennsylvania, there are four levels of trauma centers. Level I trauma centers provide the highest degree of resources with a full spectrum of specialists and must have trauma research and surgical residency programs. Level II trauma centers require the same high level of care but do not require research and residency programs. Level III trauma centers are smaller community hospitals that do not require neurosurgeons and focus on stabilizing severe trauma patients prior to transport to a higher-level trauma center. They may admit patients with mild and moderate injuries. Level IV trauma centers provide enhanced care to injured patients within the emergency department and focus on stabilization and quick transfer to a higher-level trauma center. They may admit mildly injured patients.

Each trauma center regardless of its level is an integral component of the emergency medical services (EMS) system. The EMS system assures appropriate patient care management from the time of injury to treatment at a local hospital or trauma center through the rehabilitative phase of care.

A comprehensive list of the Commonwealth's trauma centers is located at www.ptsf.org.

