B2B Research Platform Clutch Names TowerHouse Studios One Of Uruguay's Top Companies

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Software development company TowerHouse Studio is one of the Top 10 software developers in Uruguay, according to Clutch, the highly-respected international ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. The list names the companies with the strongest industry expertise and a history of verified, positive reviews.

"We are delighted to be recognized as a leading software developer," said Diego Machado, CEO of TowerHouse Studio. "We are based in Uruguay, but our dedication to our clients, along with our talented team of developers, has paid tremendous dividends. We look forward to continuing to develop innovative and quality projects."

TowerHouse Studio, founded in 2014, has delivered more than 120 innovative projects for 40 clients around the world. Clients include MPower Financing, Equilo and Coolix.

"When we work with clients, we develop long-term partnerships with them," Machado added. "We learn and then invest in their vision and long-term goals, while ensuring we pragmatically create and implement their services or products. We've worked with start-up concepts and established companies, so we know how to bring an idea into life and then help it become a successful business and also improve and innovate existing business capabilities to meet evolving marketplace needs."

"TowerHouse Studio has been a truly innovative partner in helping us develop our platform and bring it to market," said Jesse Jacobs, chief technical officer of Lightbox Search, the premier source for search results business intelligence. "Together, we have created a groundbreaking product that would not have been possible without the creativity, innovative approaches and hard work of TowerHouse Studio. Lightbox Search provides a completely new way for companies and organizations to understand and improve their online presence to their stakeholders, from clients to investors and employees. Tower House Studio understood that vision and now we are entering the marketplace."

While TowerHouse Studio specializes in cloud-based web applications development, the company also assists clients with all aspects of software-based solutions. Its team includes experts in developing concepts, outlining processes, programming, design and integration.

