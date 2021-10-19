Buildout Appoints Kirk Ziehm as New CEO

An industry veteran of transformational software platforms, Kirk will drive further innovation and value for current and future customers.

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buildout, a leader in CRE marketing automation, has appointed Kirk Ziehm as the company's new CEO. A versatile and experienced leader, Kirk will bring an established track record of 20+ years of exceptional leadership, operations management and strategic focus to successfully drive Buildout innovation and growth initiatives.

Previously, Kirk held senior leadership roles at leading technology providers including Zego (Powered by PayLease), SeatGeek, and Cvent. Most recently, Kirk was COO of Zego (Powered by PayLease), the property technology company that helps operators modernize their resident experience and boost retention.

"Buildout has a rich history of serving the commercial brokerage community," said Ziehm. "I look forward to working with our talented team to continue delivering and improving our class-leading solutions across the CRE deal lifecycle. From marketing to CRM to backoffice - our North Star is enabling our amazing customers to close more deals, have more visibility across their organizations and access better data within their markets."

Kris Krisco, Chief Customer Officer and Co-Founder of Buildout, said, "We are really excited and fortunate to have Kirk on our team. His experience leading, optimizing and scaling operations will be key to our customers' continued success and experience. The future is bright for commercial brokers!"

About Buildout

In 2010 Buildout pioneered commercial real estate (CRE) marketing automation. Today, with over 35,000 brokers and with 12 of the top 20 brokerages counted as customers, Buildout continues to be the leader in CRE marketing automation in addition to recently launching valuable, integrated back-office workflow and customer relationship management (CRM) solutions. Developed in close collaboration with our customers, Buildout allows brokerages to bring their expertise to every stage of their deals all from within one platform.

As of February 23, 2021 Buildout and Rethink CRM have joined forces to deliver a world-class, integrated end-to-end deal pipeline generation and management platform purpose built for CRE brokers and brokerage firms.

