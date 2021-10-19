Dialight Expands Indicator Product Distribution In EMEA With TTI

FARMINGDALE, N.J., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialight, (LSE: DIA.L), the recognized leader in LED industrial lighting, signals, and indication technology is pleased to announce the extension of the TTI authorized distribution agreement for Dialight's LED board and panel mount indication products to TTI's EMEA territory.

Matt Boudiette, Dialight Vice President and General Manager, commented, "Dialight is moving forward in the strategy to expand TTI as a critical part of our WW global channel strategy. The addition of TTI Europe as an authorized distributor for Dialight's Optoelectronic products will increase its HMI component offering at the right time when the electronic markets recover and continue to expand, and further strengthens the presence of Dialight in EMEA."

Markus Walz, Business Development Manager Europe – Discrete Semiconductors, added: "With the addition of Dialight, TTI Europe now offer an expanded range of opto-electronic components for a wide range of applications. We are looking forward to providing our customers with the best possible solutions for standard LEDs, CBIs, PMIs and light pipes or dedicated custom specific parts from Dialight."

About Dialight

Dialight is a world leader in industrial LED lighting with millions of LED fixtures and indicators installed worldwide. The company began in 1938 in Brooklyn, NY, where they produced instrument panel lights for aircraft. In 1971 Dialight launched the first LED Circuit Board Indicators. Dialight has revolutionized the use of LEDs to provide superior lighting for traffic control, indicators, structural towers and industrial sites around the world. Visit us at www.dialightsignalsandcomponents.com .

About TTI

TTI, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized, specialty distributor of electronic components. Founded in 1971, the emphasis on a broad and deep product portfolio, available-to-sell inventory and sophisticated supply chain programs have established TTI as a distributor of choice to manufacturers in the industrial, defence, aerospace, transportation, medical, and communications sectors worldwide. TTI and its wholly owned subsidiaries, the TTI Family of Companies, Mouser Electronics, Sager Electronics and TTI Semiconductor Group employ over 7,000 people in more than 133 locations throughout North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Visit www.tti.com

