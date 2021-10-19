Higher Logic Kicks Off 12th Annual Super Forum Conference with Innovative Platform Updates to Drive Engagement The free, virtual community engagement conference brings together 3,500 marketers, community builders, membership experts, and customer success leaders.

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher Logic, the industry-leading, human-focused engagement platform, today kicked off its 12th annual Super Forum conference. The annual event is the largest and most comprehensive community conference in the online community and engagement space. This year the free, global, virtual event brings together 3,500 industry professionals to share best practices, network with community leaders and marketers, and learn strategies to engage their members, customers, and employees.

The three-day, virtual user conference will feature over 100 sessions focused on increasing engagement, building online communities as well as solving marketing and community challenges. Attendees will also engage with fellow industry leaders in an exclusive Super Forum online community.

"We connect people, knowledge, and ideas to improve the lives of individuals and organizations," says Higher Logic Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Boyce. "The power of human connection has never been more essential than in the past year and a half. With Super Forum in its 12th and biggest year yet, we are reaching more people than ever before with engagement strategies, solutions, and education."

This year's event is filled with valuable content from customers, Higher Logic experts, and industry leaders like Guy Kawasaki, Robbie Kellman Baxter, and Blake Morgan. In addition to educational and inspiring content sessions, Higher Logic will also share exciting product updates with its customers and recognize over 20 customers' outstanding business achievements in marketing, community, and engagement.

"For the last two years, organizations have adapted to a virtual-led way of doing business. Out of all the community vendors I have seen, Higher Logic is steadfast in providing a flexible product to support all use cases, and they have a fantastic people culture that has enabled their customers to thrive," says Nichole Devolites, Director of Customer Operations for SecureAuth and Higher Logic Vanilla customer.

In a product session at Super Forum 2021, the company announced several significant platform updates. For Vanilla, a Higher Logic community platform, a new analytics suite focused on data visualization connected to business value.

With enhanced visualization and reporting on community data, customers will be able to build custom dashboards unique to their business as well a use out-of-the-box reporting.

The improved analytics helps demonstrate the ROI, value, and behavior of community for all key stakeholders.

Lastly, Vanilla has developed further innovations to the Foundation theming engine. The update has enabled new ways to personalize a business community and ensure an accessible, mobile-friendly experience.

The company also announced community and marketing automation personalization enhancements that are purpose-built for Associations:

Powered by industry-leading best practices, the new community theme will up-level its customers' communities and enrich the user experience.

New badging capabilities provide organizations a simple way to create motivating badges that encourage community and association members to engage.

For marketing automation customers, a content and personalization with campaign flows and content for campaigns to address the right message, right audience at the right time is imperative for marketers today.

New advanced campaigns make it faster than ever for an association to deploy highly targeted, impactful messages and community data during every step of their members' journey.

Connected Community , a mobile app now available in iOS and Android app stores where members can connect with peers, ask, questions, find resources, and stay tuned into what's happening in their communities. Designed for engagement on the go, the mobile app makes it easy for members to engage in their communities from the palm of their hand.

About Higher Logic

Higher Logic, the industry-leading, human-focused engagement platform, delivers powerful online communities and communication tools to engage members and customers at every stage of their journey. Higher Logic provides a robust engagement platform and strategic services with over a decade of experience in building personalized and scalable community engagement programs. We serve more than 3,000 customers, representing over 350,000 online communities with greater than 200 million users in more than 40 countries worldwide. For more information, visit HigherLogic.com.

