Impel Capital Has Acquired OMV Medical, Inc.

Impel Capital, LLC ("Impel"), an emerging independent sponsor focused on acquisition in the public and private sector, announced today that it has acquired OMV Medical, Inc. ("OMV"). OMV is a long-standing government health services provider supplying licensed medical professionals to the Federal Government.

Impel Capital Acquires OMV Medical, Inc.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Takoma Park, Maryland, OMV provides specialty nurses, physicians, surgeons and pharmacists to the Federal Government and sites. These services are critical in supporting the active duty and veterans serving our country.

"We're excited to work with a company of great reputation and such critical services to our Country. It's an honor and pleasure to work with the founders and carry on the legacy of OMV" said Lamar Barnes. "We want to strengthen and grow OMV by providing additional services and support to the veterans and Federal Government" states Lonnie Chestnut, III.

Impel was founded in 2020 by Lamar Barnes and Lonnie Chestnut, III. With financial, industry, operational expertise, Impel focuses on investing and building established organizations. The company has offices in Washington, DC, Charlotte, NC and Orlando, FL. The management team also includes Dexter Tucker, who serves as an Operating Partner.

Jonathan Beckham of Greenberg Traurig served as the legal advisor to Impel. KORE Capital Corporation served as the Join Lead Arranger for the credit facility.

SOURCE Impel Capital