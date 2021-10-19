Lakeside Software Unveils Prevent, An Intuitive Application that Enables the Entire IT Support Chain to Proactively Improve Digital Employee Experience Lakeside's Digital Experience Cloud 10.0 Introduces Powerful A.I. Enhancements for Proactive Operations Unlocking IT's Full Potential to Improve Service Through Predictive Intervention

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Software, the leader in digital experience management (DEM), today introduces Lakeside Prevent, a core application within Lakeside's updated Digital Experience Cloud platform, that drives service desk transformation from reactive to proactive with comprehensive, intuitive workflows across every link in the IT support chain. With Prevent, IT departments are now able to automate at scale, dramatically reducing repeat issues through widespread self-healing automation capabilities.

Prevent is the next evolution of Lakeside's artificial intelligence for IT operations solution (AIOps). The powerful new tool builds upon the unique AIOps and end-user experience management capabilities of Lakeside's Digital Experience Cloud platform, empowering IT teams to identify and mass-heal issues before they become problems.

Together with Assist, Lakeside's all-in-one help desk workspace, and Resolve, Lakeside's application for deep root cause analysis and event correlation, Prevent completes the proactive services workflow from level 0 to level 3 and beyond.

"Prevent makes the shift from reactive to proactive incident identification and resolution easier by automatically detecting the most severe and widespread issues for IT to focus on," said Marc Moesse, senior vice president of product, Lakeside Software. "Prevent's ability to preemptively conduct focused investigations that rapidly detect and triage the most high-impact problems can significantly decrease support costs and improve overall organizational productivity for today's modern, hybrid workforces."

Lakeside's Intelligent Edge captures the deepest telemetry in the industry while sophisticated sensors run over 1,300 real-time investigations on every system in the environment to automatically detect issues. Prevent takes these insights even further by prioritizing issues in terms of severity and number of impacted systems, enabling IT to understand and focus on critical areas with the greatest impact on employee productivity, system performance, and security and compliance.

"For us, the future of support is proactive, and we're transforming our processes, team structures, and tools towards this goal," said Nathan Herd, senior director of operations, LexisNexis. "Lakeside's solution has helped us accelerate our proactive journey, providing the insights we need to fix problems before they impact productivity. We are excited to see the intuitive incident discovery and resolution workflow within Lakeside Prevent, which will further enable our digital experience support teams to easily identify top problems and opportunities for proactive intervention."

New Digital Experience Cloud 10.0 Features and Updates

Drag-and-drop dashboard builder is the first step towards a radically simplified dashboarding experience. The new content builder block functionality makes it possible to create dashboards more quickly with a library of pre-built query blocks.



Assist enhancements , including the ability to engage employees with notifications, stronger automation history, and other UX improvements.



Action builder (Tech Preview) enables customers to build and manage their own automations natively within the platform. Lakeside's automation framework is designed for remediation at any time and scale, fully managed secure governance, and underpinned by 1,300+ sensors detecting priority issues.



Cloud user personalization makes finding relevant content more intuitive for IT users to work more effectively. It also allows IT admins to control access to tools based on job function.

"Modern IT teams need improved infrastructure and incident intelligence and the tools to support a distributed workforce who expect to be productive from anywhere. Lakeside's updated Digital Experience Cloud platform with Prevent serves as a digital advisor, futureproofing organizations by keeping devices, networks, applications, security, and compliance posture healthy via proactive IT," continued Moesse.

