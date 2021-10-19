MyCloudIT Joins IGEL Ready Program as a Technology Partner

The MyCloudIT Platform has been Validated to Work with IGEL OS to Automate the Delivery, Management and Monitoring of Desktops, Apps and Data in Microsoft Azure

CARROLLTON, Texas and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyCloudIT, an Azure-based platform that unifies cloud management and automates fragmented IT deployment and management tasks, and IGEL , provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced that MyCloudIT has joined the IGEL Ready technology partner program. As a validated member of IGEL Ready, in the Cloud Workspaces/VDI/DaaS category, MyCloudIT is verified to work with IGEL OS-powered endpoints which are used today by more than 17,000 IGEL customers, representing 4 million endpoints, as well as thousands of resellers worldwide.

"We are very excited to be joining the IGEL Ready Program. With the hybrid work environment a given going forward for virtually all organizations, our two product technologies make great cost efficient sense for virtually every company," said Brian Garoutte, CEO of MyCloudIT. "IGEL is a perfect fit for our existing customers and new logo additions."

With the Azure cloud automating a number of tactical IT tasks with regard to desktops, solutions from IGEL and MyCloudIT bring lower costs and higher value to entities looking to deliver a high performing, secure and very reliable IT environment for all types of workloads. For work at home/hybrid work solutions, IGEL's focus and timing is impeccable in conjunction with Azure and the MyCloudIT platform.

"The future of enterprise computing is in the cloud and the IGEL Ready technology partner program makes it easy for any company to deploy their applications to virtual desktops and cloud workspaces, reaching a new and relevant market while also enabling world-class customer service," said Divya Saggar, Director, IGEL Ready. "We welcome MyCloudIT to our growing ecosystem of more than 100 IGEL Ready partners as they become part of a powerful validation movement in the end user computing industry."

Established in July 2020, IGEL Ready is a growing ecosystem of more than 100 technology partners providing hardware, software, and peripheral solutions that have been verified for use with IGEL OS to deliver a powerful, productive, and secure user experience for digital workspaces within modern workplace environments. In an era where customers and their employees require reliable, frictionless access to tools, applications, and services, IGEL Ready helps ensure product compatibility and productivity to support business continuity and growth. The IGEL Ready program ensures that partner applications are validated and shared, and that their customers have access to updated and secure software. This vibrant ecosystem enables customers to consider compatible devices and partner applications across eight categories in the IGEL Ready Showcase.

You can learn more in the MyCloudIT IGEL Ready Showcase page here. To start the IGEL Ready application process, visit igel.com/partners/technology-partners/. To explore the IGEL Ready ecosystem of solutions, visit igel.com/ready.

About MyCloud IT

Based out of Dallas, Texas, MyCloudIT unifies Azure cloud management for IT operations, accounting, and business operations by simplifying and automating fragmented IT deployment and management tasks. For more information visit www.mycloudit.com.

About IGEL

IGEL is one of the world's leading providers of next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's innovative software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS), and IGEL Cloud Gateway™ (ICG). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and high-performance endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device and some ARM/RPI4 devices. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

