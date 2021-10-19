Phoenix-based Aspire Volleyball Club joins League One Volleyball

DLC, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aspire Volleyball Club joins the newly announced League One Volleyball (LOVB)—a first-of-its-kind volleyball community, with a network of junior clubs across the country and a professional women's volleyball league.

America loves volleyball––with 38 million former and current players, it's the most played youth sport for girls. Yet, while the Women's National Team won gold at the Olympics this year, there is no full-season professional league in the US.

LOVB is re-imagining the future of volleyball by building city-based professional volleyball teams with a community up foundation of enthusiastic junior volleyball clubs, including Phoenix area-based Aspire.

Aspire joins the LOVB ecosystem today alongside junior clubs in 10 other cities. Founded in 2006 Aspire has won a range of titles including National Qualifiers and several Girls Junior National Championships. In partnership with LOVB, Aspire will continue to provide best-in-class volleyball training, national resources for college scholarships, and mentorship opportunities with pro athletes and coaches.

"After years of being one of the top volleyball clubs in the state and the country, we are very excited to take Aspire to the next level as a part of the LOVB family," says Karen Gray, Aspire Co-club Director. "And with the help of LOVB resources, we plan to grow Aspire and enhance our offerings to help each athlete be the best player they can be."

LOVB also announced today that they will start to unveil a professional league in 2022, with support from an Athletes Council that includes Danielle Scott (5x Olympian & 2x Silver Medalist), Haleigh Washington (2020 Olympic Gold Medalist), Justine Wong-Orantes (2020 Olympic Gold Medalist), Kelsey Robinson (2016 Bronze & 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist), Kim Hill (2016 Bronze & 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist), Carli Lloyd (2016 Olympic Bronze Medalist), and more.

"Aspire was the first club to join our community primarily because of their outstanding reputation," says Kevin Wong, Olympian and LOVB team member. "We believe with Aspire's ability to develop players along with the other outstanding LOVB clubs, and the experts that we bring to the table, LOVB will be an important part of volleyball in the US moving Forward."

With the support of Aspire, LOVB is propelling U.S. volleyball to new heights, creating an exceptional volleyball community, a better future for athletes, and an expanded love of the game for all ages.

About LOVB

League One Volleyball (LOVB) reimagines the future of volleyball in the US, creating a professional volleyball community and network of junior volleyball clubs across the country.

