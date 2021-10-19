Tech Data Capital and Cohesity Deliver Smart Payment Solutions

FREMONT, Calif. and CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Data Capital has partnered with Cohesity, a leader in next-gen data management, to offer Cohesity customers smart payment options that enable growth. Tech Data Capital is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data Corporation, and a part of the TD SYNNEX family, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem.

"We are proud to partner with Cohesity to bring best in class financing tools, programs and solutions to the channel," said Wayne Peters, vice president of Financial Solutions, TD SYNNEX.

"By leveraging Tech Data Capital financing, our customers will be provided with additional flexibility to help consume Cohesity's software based on their individual needs. We believe this type of program can further support the modernization of software buying; where customers are deploying software either on prem or in the cloud and may have different budget and payment requirements," said Robert O'Donovan, CFO at Cohesity.

The benefits to Cohesity customers include:

Financing can be used to spread the payments over time, allowing the customer to avoid a large upfront expenditure and stay within budget

Not having to reduce the quote due to cost. The customer stays within budget without sacrificing important components of the solution.

Tech Data Capital can help determine the right financing option based on each customer's need.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX' 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

About Cohesity

Cohesity radically simplifies data management. We make it easy to protect, manage, and derive value from data — across the data center, edge and cloud. We offer a full suite of services consolidated on one multicloud data platform: backup and recovery, disaster recovery, file and object services, dev/test, and data compliance, security, and analytics — reducing complexity and eliminating mass data fragmentation . Cohesity can be delivered as a service, self-managed, or provided by a Cohesity-powered partner.

