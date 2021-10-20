Former KW Domain Team Leader Lindsey Sundin Makes Move To Arterra Realty

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Detroit's Arterra Realty welcomes Lindsey Sundin to their staff as CEO of their Luxury Division. Sundin makes the move to Arterra following three years with Birmingham, MI-based Keller Williams Domain, where she served as Team Leader and helped build the company to nearly 300 agents and over $1 billion in annual sales. Sundin will be integral in the growth of Arterra in the Birmingham area, as well as nationally.

In her new role, Sundin will exercise nearly 20 years of experience in recruiting, luxury sales, training, and coaching. This change will be beneficial not only to the brokerage itself, but also its Advisors who are a part of Arterra's revenue sharing model and Founder's Pool.

Arterra Realty prides itself on being the agency Where Agents Go to Grow. Following the recent opening of their newest office in Birmingham, they are thrilled to bring Sundin on staff to expand the brokerage and provide additional mentorship to existing Advisors.

"I've been in the industry for a long time and have never seen an opportunity quite like what Arterra has to offer. They've put together the best in compensation, education, and culture. I've seen how big brands have been built in the past, and truly believe that this is the next big thing in real estate." - Lindsey Sundin

"This is such a powerful move. I hope everyone understands what Lindsey's vast knowledge, proven track record, and network of producing agents in this industry means for the future of Arterra in Michigan and beyond. We are honored to welcome Lindsey to our team." - Arterra CEO Vito Terracciano

Established in metro Detroit, Michigan in 2015, Arterra is built around the mission of creating the best total customer experience through unprecedented product knowledge training. Arterra's philosophy is that you can't properly represent clients interested in buying or selling a home unless you understand the property inside and out.

With Arterra's affiliation to an award winning luxury home builder, and close relations to other industry tradespeople, they are able to provide their agents with the high end product education they need. In combination with an in-house concierge staff to help match agents with leads, as well as ample marketing support and networking opportunities, the agency is equipped to help expand every real estate professional's portfolio.

