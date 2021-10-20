The National Osteoporosis Foundation (NOF) is Now the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF) New brand reflects expanded focus on prevention in addition to osteoporosis diagnosis and treatment

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the National Osteoporosis Foundation (NOF) changes its name to the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF). The new name strengthens its position as the leading national health organization dedicated to promoting strong bones for life, preventing osteoporosis and broken bones, and reducing human suffering through programs of public and clinician awareness, education, advocacy, and research.

Osteoporosis, a serious chronic condition that weakens bones over time, is responsible for approximately two million broken bones each year in the United States. The effects of these fractures are both costly and debilitating. It is estimated that 10 million Americans have osteoporosis and 44 million are at high risk for its development due to low bone mass. An aging population and an increase in the prevalence of unhealthy lifestyle behaviors also reinforces the need to prioritize bone health.

"The renaming of our organization is a direct reflection of our renewed emphasis on prevention and prioritization of bone health at all stages of life," said Claire Gill, CEO, BHOF. "From early childhood through young adulthood, we need to build bone strength and reach what is known as peak bone mass. As we age, and particularly for women at menopause, we must focus on maintaining our bone density through good nutrition and exercise to avoid developing osteoporosis."

Dr. Robert Gagel, BHOF Board Chairman, agrees that the new name is representative of the expanded direction of the foundation. "By adding bone health to our name, we recognize that efforts to maintain bone mass must begin long before disease onset, said Dr. Gagel. "A lifelong commitment to bone health should be a priority for anyone who wishes to maximize their overall health and quality of life. Our programmatic initiatives and vision for the future reflect these values."

As part of its 18-month brand review process, the organization assembled a taskforce with members representing both osteoporosis patients and the healthcare providers who treat them. Extensive research was conducted within the broader bone health community and among the general public to determine how the brand could better represent the needs of all Americans and raise awareness about the crisis in bone health.

The BHOF conducts a variety of patient awareness, education, and support programs as well as providing continuing medical education training for healthcare professionals. In particular, the organization created the National Bone Health Policy Institute in 2018 to elevate the importance of bone health on America's healthcare agenda.

