SIITA Establishes A Zero-Waste System That Will Change The Paradigm For Solving Environmental Problems

SEOUL, South Korea and NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The SIITA research team at a company dealing in consumer goods recently succeeded in establishment of the large system to completely degrade the plastic waste for the first time in the world with its own decomposition facilities. The goods are perfectly decomposed and basically waste is not generated.

Moon Kyung-won, the CEO of Siita, which recently committed itself to becoming a zero-waste company.

Up to now, the existing biodegradation products have been neither completely decomposed nor recycled, which causes bigger problem.

Specific conditions such as proper temperature, moisture, and aerobic property are required to vitalize activities of microorganisms and accordingly to decompose the biodegradation material. But there has not been the facilities equipped with such degradation conditions

In particular, creating and maintaining the high-temperature environment, one of the degradation conditions, was one of most difficult problem to solve, because the well-equipped facility costs a tremendous amount of money depending on its size.

As the SIITA research team designed the system that can maintain the constant degradation conditions including high temperature by using energy generated by the microorganisms themselves, the team succeeded in continuous large-scale decomposition of bioplastics.

Through this research, the team achieved the epoch-making solution to the crucial problem of bioplastic degradation in terms of both size and cost, including reduction of degradation period from more than 6 months in the existing method to around 3 months in the new method.

The eco-friendly compost, produced after completion of decomposition-composting process of the bioplastic package, will be supplied to local farmhouses.

The finished compost product passed the tests consisting of 18 items including 8 kinds of heavy metals, toxic substances, and innocuous level and satisfied the content standard of npk, 3 elements of the fertilizer.

The 100% biodegradable raw material utilization and decomposition technology from SIITA can be applied directly to cosmetics, beverages, food containers, and one-time consumer goods, providing an innovative alternative to solving the problem of billions of plastic waste.

The SIITA team stated that the existing approach to disposal of waste cannot solve the rapidly expanding environment problems, as our new method aims fundamentally at zero waste, it serves as a clue to completely solve the global problem with plastic.

In addition, the SIITA team decided to release the technologies for free. The released technologies contain all the information of raw material, degradation facilities, microorganism, etc. Release for free instead of exclusive possession of the technologies can bring solution of the plastic problem forward earlier. That is why the team made such decision.

Siita established its own comminution facility to break down and decompose its packaging into the soil.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Siita