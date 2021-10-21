Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Helps Families Celebrate Together With Care This Holiday Season

LEBANON, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, care is in the air and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® is the perfect one-stop-shop to help guests care for their loved ones and make this holiday season special. After more than a year of interrupted and often cancelled family gatherings, Cracker Barrel boasts a variety of seasonal offerings made with care, fully prepared meals, and holiday gift options to help guests celebrate with family and friends both in store and at home. For a limited time, guests can enjoy a delicious new Cinnamon Roll Pie Breakfast while picking up the perfect stocking stuffers for their loved ones or sharing special family moments over a Heat n' Serve meal from the comforts of home.

Make the last course the best one with Cracker Barrel's fresh-baked Holiday Pies including our new Cinnamon Roll Pie, Pumpkin Pie, Chocolate Pecan Pie, Pecan Pie and Apple Pecan Streusel Pie. Whole pies are $11.49 and available for pick up in the retail store from Oct. 26 to Dec. 24, while supplies last.

"Everything we do comes from a place of care, and that's what makes the holidays – including Thanksgiving which is our busiest day of the year – so special at Cracker Barrel," said Cracker Barrel Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Tate. "From our warm hospitality and seasonal touches to our take-home meals and craveable holiday menu offerings, Cracker Barrel has everything you need this holiday season to focus on creating memories and meaningful traditions with family and friends."

Heat n' Serve Meals: Fully Prepared Holiday Dinners Available in Two Sizes

Take care anywhere with two Heat n' Serve options that include a complete Thanksgiving meal that can be prepared in just a few steps and go from oven to table in two hours, so that you can spend more quality time with family and less time cooking.

Options include Thanksgiving Heat n' Serve Feast which serves 8-10 people (starting at $139.99 ) or Thanksgiving Heat n' Serve Family Dinner which serves 4-6 people (starting at $89.99 ). Available for pick up Nov. 20-27, 2021 , while supplies last.

Save yourself some stress and pre-order now to receive a free Bonus Card when you schedule pick up on Nov. 22 or 23. Order for yourself or send a meal to loved ones to make it easy to have a memorable Thanksgiving, even if you can't be there in person. See crackerbarrel.com for details.

As Christmas approaches, make plans to enjoy Cracker Barrel's Holiday Heat n' Serve Feast which serves 8-10 people (starting at $149.99 ), Holiday Heat n' Serve Family Dinner which serves 4-6 people (starting at $99.99 ), or new Heat n' Serve Prime Rib Family Dinner, a homestyle tradition that serves 4-6 people (starting at $124.99 ) and can go from oven to table in three hours. Available for pick up Dec. 21-28, 2021 , while supplies last.

Seasonal Limited-Time Menu Offerings: A Sweet Treat or Comfort Meal Crafted with Care

Start your day in the perfect way with Cinnamon Roll Pie Breakfast either in store or at home as you spend quality time with your loved ones. Enjoy the taste of warm Cinnamon Rolls baked with care inside a pie crust and drizzled with a sweet cream cheese icing throughout the holiday season. Served all day with signature breakfast favorites including two eggs, bacon or sausage, and fried apples or hashbrown casserole. Available from Oct. 26 to Dec. 19 , while supplies last.

Back by popular demand, savor a twist on a holiday classic with Country Fried Turkey , a seasonal favorite which features sliced turkey filets hand-breaded and country fried then topped with roasted pan gravy. Served with two Country Sides, cranberry relish, and buttermilk biscuits or cornbread muffins starting at 11 a.m. local time from Oct. 26 to Nov. 28 , while supplies last.

On Thanksgiving Day only, Cracker Barrel will serve a traditional Homestyle Turkey n' Dressing Meal starting at 11 a.m. local time.

Retail Offerings: Décor and Gifts that Show You Care

Stop in at the Old Country Store to find a variety of ways to surround family and friends with care this holiday season. With everything from holiday décor to entertainment pieces to unique gifts – across five distinct holiday collections, every family is sure to find items to match their personal style and prepare their home for the perfect holiday celebration. And if you need an extra stocking stuffer or last-minute gift, grab a holiday gift card so loved ones can find the perfect piece for themselves.

Families in a hurry this holiday season can take advantage of Cracker Barrel's mobile app; when dining in stores, guests can join the Online Wait List before arriving at a local store and then use the Dine-In Mobile Pay feature to pay for a meal right from the table.

For more information about Cracker Barrel's holiday offerings, visit crackerbarrel.com/thanksgiving or check your local store for availability.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) provides a caring and friendly home-away-from-home experience while offering guests quality homestyle food to enjoy in-store or to-go and unique shopping – all at a fair price. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate more than 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the breakfast and lunch focused fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company® restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

